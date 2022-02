The producer behind One Piece: Red revealed the requests series creator Eiichiro Oda had for the new movie before it fully began its production. It was officially announced last year that the next film in the franchise was officially in the works, and while Oda has not written the story for the film much like he's been able to do in the past, the creator has been involved with the new production quite a bit. Serving as an executive producer on the new movie, Oda has been involved with the production from the start and even had some requests for the new movie before it got rolling.

COMICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO