Athens, GA

Video shows Oglethorpe Ave. principal popping balloons sent to him amid controversy

By Stephanie Allen, Athens Banner-Herald
 8 days ago
A video of Oglethorpe Avenue Elementary School principal Bipul Singh popping balloons in the front office of the school is circulating online, sparking reaction on social media. News outlets such as WSB-TV and CBS47 have reported that this was done to balloons that had been “sent to the school in support of a student who created LGBTQ artwork in class,” according to CBS.

The surveillance footage from Jan. 28 of the front office shows Singh popping 10 rainbow colored balloons with scissors and throwing the delivery into a trash can.

Background:CCSD responds to 'incident involving a student's artwork' following community reaction

Who were the balloons sent to?

The balloons were addressed specifically to Singh and OAES Vice Principal Sandra Scott, according to a receipt shared by attorney Jeff Jackson, who is the representative for a family involved with the ongoing incident at OAES.

This receipt shows that the 10 balloons be delivered to Singh and Scott along with the message “GAY IS OK,” a repeat of the phrase that sparked the series of critical allegations against OAES administrators.

Why were balloons sent to the school?

The balloons were sent to the school following an incident where a students’ artwork with the phrase “Gay is OK” was removed from display. During the removal of the art, a comparison was allegedly made to a "Nazi symbolism."

District officials have not confirmed whether or not the comparison was specifically a swastika, that is the claim made by Jackson.

The removal and comparison of the artwork has drawn public criticism, including by Commissioner Tim Denson, whose district includes the school, local organization “Athens Pride,” and organizations Georgia Equality, ADL Southeast, and Sojourn: Southern Jewish Resource Network for Gender and Sexual Diversity.

Did school administrators compare LGBTG+ artwork to Nazism?

Officials at Clarke County School District have confirmed that while explaining the rationale for moving the artwork, a school staff member made a reference to Nazi symbolism.

It was further explained by district officials that the artwork was removed out of “its potential to become a source of bullying of her child” rather than lack of support for what the art depicted.

Is legal action taking place?

Jackson, the attorney who is representing the anonymous student and his/her family, has confirmed that legal action has not yet taken place and that he is trying to resolve the issue amicably and without involving the court system.

What has the district done?

In a letter to the community from Feb. 1, Interim Superintendent Brannon Gaskins wrote that he would meet with the schools’ faculty and community partners “to acknowledge the pain this has caused our district and the Athens-Clarke County community.” The district has confirmed that this meeting has taken place already.

In a list of demands from Jackson, there was a call for the removal of Singh and Scott, supported by an online petition on change.org that has reached just over 1,3 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.

Singh and Scott both remain in their respective positions as principal and vice principal, the district confirms, and Gaskins in his Feb. 1 letter wrote that district officials disagree with a “visible disciplinary action” for the staff involved.

Comments / 21

Trina woolard
8d ago

They were sent to him and the vice principal. So his to do with what he wants. 1. If the art work was offensive needs to be removed. 2. if the child could of been bullied because of his/hers art work yes removed it. They always say the administration should of done something so he did now they want him fired. 3. Who released the video inside the school?

Reply
4
K
8d ago

Enough of identity politics in our schools!!!! We have completely lost our focus on EDUCATION and too much time and energy are spent on political topics! Our children —-ALL of them—-deserve better!!!!! Move on!!!

Reply
4
Cynizzle
8d ago

did I miss the point? If the balloons were sent to him so he can do whatever he wants with them.

Reply(6)
8
