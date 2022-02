Gary Paxson, president & CEO of White River Health System (WRHS), has welcomed Dr. Meagan Smith, board-certified pediatrician, to The Children’s Clinic. As a pediatrician, Dr. Smith (pictured) is responsible for the care of newborns, toddlers, children, and adolescents. She works with parents to closely monitor development through well-child check-ups and immunizations, as well as encourage nutrition, exercise, and sleep habits that will create a foundation of good health for children in her care.

