Call of Duty Season 2 hit Warzone this week, and it brought a new series of bunker codes that may ultimately lead to the arrival of a huge battleship. Caldera now includes seven Chemical Weapon Research Labs. These labs contain high-quality loot, but perhaps more importantly players have discovered they each have a different line of Morse code. Players can receive these lines of Morse code by approaching the communication devices planted in each lab, but it's not clear what determines whether or not a player receives the code. It's possible the first player to enter the bunker and reach the comms unit will receive the code, but that's yet to be confirmed.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO