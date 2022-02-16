Missing Williamson Co. K-9 found safe
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office was searching for its K-9 officer Jenks, who escaped from his kennel Tuesday night.
The department reported deputies were searching for Jenks in the Pinewood Road area of Leipers Fork.101st units ordered to deploy to Europe
The Sheriff’s Office reported later Wednesday morning that Jenks was located and reunited with his deputy.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
