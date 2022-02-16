Missing Williamson Co. K-9 found safe

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office was searching for its K-9 officer Jenks, who escaped from his kennel Tuesday night.

The department reported deputies were searching for Jenks in the Pinewood Road area of Leipers Fork.

K-9 Jenks (Courtesy: Williamson County Sheriff’s Office)

The Sheriff’s Office reported later Wednesday morning that Jenks was located and reunited with his deputy.

No additional information was immediately released.

