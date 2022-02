According to recent reports, the number of hospitalizations that take place during the ongoing wave of the pandemic has been significantly lower than in previous waves as a result of immunization against COVID-19. However, vaccine hesitancy among certain groups in countries where the jab is freely accessible has led to higher hospitalization rates. One expert has thus suggested a fairly successful method that could help overcome vaccine hesitancy. Published on AsapSCIENCE, a YouTube channel dedicated to research on various topics within the field of science, one video discusses how fighting or arguing with people is a rather unconvincing strategy. Instead, they suggest using a scale to indicate vaccine hesitancy and moving forward from there.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 14 DAYS AGO