Roblox stock price plummeted. Is it a good buying opportunity?

invezz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Roblox stock price has been in a bearish trend. The shares declined by more than 15% in extended hours. The Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock price crashed by more than 15% on Tuesday after the company’s fourth-quarter results. The shares dropped to a low of $62, meaning that they have declined...

invezz.com

Related
Seeking Alpha

3 Best Food Stocks To Buy Now Amidst Inflated Grocery Prices

Inflation hit a 40-year high in December. The food industry is rebounding, especially compared to 2020, and there is an excellent opportunity for growth if you pick the right stocks. While the price of food and groceries is on the rise, there may be an opportunity to offset your next bill by investing in food stocks trading at a discount as these companies capture the revenue and pawn off costs to consumers; inflationary pressures are mounting. Consider my three stock picks, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC), The Andersons Inc. (ANDE), and TESCO (OTCQX:TSCDY), which stand to profit from inflation and have solid quant ratings.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

7 Oil Stocks to Buy as Crude Prices Surge

Oil price gains provide opportunities for investors. A classic supply-and-demand imbalance has triggered surging energy prices around the world. Brent crude oil prices recently surpassed $90 per barrel for the first time since 2014. As economies open back up to full capacity, energy demand is rebounding, while supply in China and other areas of the world is short. Goldman Sachs projects oil prices of more than $100 in 2022, a figure that could rise even further if Russia were to invade Ukraine. Fortunately, higher oil prices are great news for oil stock margins and profits. Here are seven oil stocks to buy today, according to investment research firm CFRA Research.
TRAFFIC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Shares of Metaverse Company Roblox Plummet After Missing Fourth Quarter Expectations

Roblox shares missed expectations on both the top and bottom lines. However, there were more than 49 million people playing the game each day, up 33% from last year. Gaming company Roblox shares fell more than 11% in after-hours trading Tuesday after missing fourth-quarter expectations on both the top and bottom lines.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Is Cloudflare Stock A Good Pick For 2022? Buy Before It Takes Off

Cloudflare reported another robust quarter in FQ4. It demonstrates the significant tailwinds underpinning its land-and-expand strategy. Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) released a robust FQ4 earnings report that demonstrated that it fully deserves its growth premium. Co-founder and CEO Matthew Prince and Team continue to stride across the enterprise space, winning important new deals. Furthermore, its dollar-based net return rate (NRR) continues to demonstrate the strength of its land-and-expand strategy. Despite growing its revenue at a CAGR of 50% over the last five years, it's still under-represented based on its new wins. Cloudflare's cloud-native, software-defined architecture ensures that it partakes in the multi-year secular trend towards cloud workloads, cybersecurity (zero-trust), serverless framework, and edge computing. The company may have built its name as a distributed denial-of-service ((DDos)) leader. But, it is rapidly expanding its TAM from just $32B in 2018 to $100B by 2024. Given that it only reported $656M in revenue for FY21, there's a long runway of growth for Cloudflare to leverage.
STOCKS
Forbes

Does The Current Dip In Pfizer Stock Offer A Buying Opportunity?

The stock price of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has seen a fall of 8% over the last month, while it is down over 3% in a week. The recent decline can be attributed to the company’s mixed Q4 results, with sales falling below, and earnings above, the street estimates. Pfizer’s revenue of $23.8 billion in Q4 was up 106% y-o-y, but it fell short of the $24.2 consensus estimate. The sales growth was largely driven by its Covid-19 vaccine, which garnered $12.5 billion, taking the full-year 2021 vaccine sales north of $36 billion. Excluding the vaccine and the new Covid-19 treatment, Pfizer’s Q4 revenues actually declined by 2%. Looking at the bottom line, the company reported an adjusted EPS of $1.08, up 156% y-o-y, well above the $0.87 consensus estimate.
STOCKS
Front Office Sports

Roblox Growth Slows, Stock Tumbles

Roblox showed substantial growth in the last three months of 2021, but missed estimates causing a precipitous drop in its stock price. The gaming and virtual environment platform saw Q4 revenue escalate 83% year-over-year to $568.8 million. Full-year revenue for the company, which went public in March 2021, more than doubled to $1.9 billion.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Seeking Alpha

Roblox Is A Great Metaverse Growth Opportunity

Roblox is my favorite Metaverse stock, and one of my favorite growth stocks. My main portfolio is my dividend growth portfolio. I analyze dividend growth companies that fit the strategy, and I also publish a quarterly update regarding my portfolio's performance and holdings in an attempt to be as transparent as I can with my readers. In addition to my dividend growth portfolio, I also hold a smaller Roth IRA portfolio which is focused on growth stocks.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

XPeng Stock: The Opportunity To Buy Has Come Again

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) has continued its strong start to the year with a robust January delivery cadence. It also leads its arch-rivals, NIO Inc. (NIO) and Li Auto Inc. (LI). However, there was a marked slowdown from its record December deliveries, but we think it's just a temporary blip. Moreover, the company has also communicated that it sees strength in its long-term production build-up as it continues to gain traction with its P5 sedan. Furthermore, its upcoming flagship G9 premium SUV launch, equipped with its most advanced X-Pilot 4.0 ADAS platform, could garner significant interest among Chinese and European consumers. While the company is still taking "baby steps" so far in its European markets foray, we believe G9 will herald a more aggressive approach to take on Europe's premium SUV automakers.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Sanmina Stock: Is Now a Good Time to Buy?

Manufacturing services provider Sanmina Corporation (SANM) delivered solid financial results last week in its fiscal first-quarter earnings release. So, while the company expects stable demand and growth prospects in the current quarter, the question is, is it worth betting on the stock now? Let's find out. A leading integrated manufacturing...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Fiverr Stock Is Plummeting Today

Fiverr stock is losing ground after Shopify told investors that pandemic-driven tailwinds are evaporating. Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) stock is sinking again today. The gig-economy specialist's share price was down roughly 10.3% in the daily session as of 2:15 p.m. ET Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index was down roughly 0.9%.
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Leafly Debuted on the Stock Market — Is the Stock a Good Buy?

The cannabis industry is growing at exponential rates—especially as more states continue to legalize cannabis throughout the U.S. Leafly is one company responsible for helping educate consumers and large entities around the world about cannabis, hemp, and other related products. After its recent debut on the public market, is Leafly stock a buy?
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Roblox Stock Crash: Should You Buy Now?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The market is turning sour on Roblox (...
STOCKS

