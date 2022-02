Click here to read the full article. Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic has finally opened up ticket sales to the public, reports CNBC. Not the general public, of course—just the public with deep enough pocket to afford the $450,000 a seat on one of the company’s suborbital space planes costs. The tickets, which went on sale on Wednesday, aren’t so much a ticket on a specific space flight as they are reservation for a ticket on a future flight. If you click on the “Fly With Us” button on the Virgin Galactic website you’ll be able to request an application to make...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 4 DAYS AGO