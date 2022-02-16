Councilman Marks to seek re-election in reconfigured Fifth District

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Wednesday announced that he will seek reelection in the new Fifth District, a reconfigured area that stretches from Harford Road to Bowleys Quarters along the county’s east side. The new district includes such communities as Carney, Perry Hall, Kingsville, White Marsh, Chase, Oliver Beach, and Middle River.

About 44 percent of the Fifth District has changed during the most recent redistricting process.

“I look forward to providing strong leadership to improve public safety, protect our green space and waterways, and revitalize the neighborhoods of Baltimore County’s Eastside,” said Councilman Marks. “Now more than ever, Baltimore County needs elected officials who will support our police and firefighters, and show independence when making decisions about land preservation and the impact of development on our communities.”

Prior to his election, Councilman Marks was the nine-term president of the Perry Hall Improvement Association. Since 2015, he has served as Baltimore County’s representative on the Critical Area Commission for the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays.

“During his tenure on the Baltimore County Council, he successfully advanced eleven new parks, downzoned thousands of acres of land to limit development, and voted for nearly $100 million in spending reductions to the county budget—while pushing for three new schools and road resurfacing,” reads the official press release.

“Councilman Marks has been an outstanding representative, and we look forward to having him serving the Eastside,” said Dorothy Hinnant, president of the Bowerman-Loreley Beach Community Association.

“Now more than ever, we need David Marks on the County Council,” added Dave Rose, immediate past president of Baltimore County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #4. Councilman Marks has been a strong proponent for modernizing and increasing the police force in Baltimore County, as well as improving and building new fire stations.

“I want to preserve the quality of life that has made the Eastside such a special part of Baltimore County,” added Councilman Marks. “That means creating more parks, protecting our vulnerable waterways, and balancing the need to diversify and expand our economy with the priorities of older communities. I look forward to this new challenge.”

Additional information on Councilman Marks’ campaign is available at http://www.councilmandavidmarks.com .

