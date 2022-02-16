ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Councilman Marks to seek re-election in reconfigured Fifth District

By Chris Montcalmo
 2 days ago
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Wednesday announced that he will seek reelection in the new Fifth District, a reconfigured area that stretches from Harford Road to Bowleys Quarters along the county’s east side. The new district includes such communities as Carney, Perry Hall, Kingsville, White Marsh, Chase, Oliver Beach, and Middle River.

About 44 percent of the Fifth District has changed during the most recent redistricting process.

“I look forward to providing strong leadership to improve public safety, protect our green space and waterways, and revitalize the neighborhoods of Baltimore County’s Eastside,” said Councilman Marks. “Now more than ever, Baltimore County needs elected officials who will support our police and firefighters, and show independence when making decisions about land preservation and the impact of development on our communities.”

Prior to his election, Councilman Marks was the nine-term president of the Perry Hall Improvement Association. Since 2015, he has served as Baltimore County’s representative on the Critical Area Commission for the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays.

“During his tenure on the Baltimore County Council, he successfully advanced eleven new parks, downzoned thousands of acres of land to limit development, and voted for nearly $100 million in spending reductions to the county budget—while pushing for three new schools and road resurfacing,” reads the official press release.

“Councilman Marks has been an outstanding representative, and we look forward to having him serving the Eastside,” said Dorothy Hinnant, president of the Bowerman-Loreley Beach Community Association.

“Now more than ever, we need David Marks on the County Council,” added Dave Rose, immediate past president of Baltimore County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #4. Councilman Marks has been a strong proponent for modernizing and increasing the police force in Baltimore County, as well as improving and building new fire stations.

“I want to preserve the quality of life that has made the Eastside such a special part of Baltimore County,” added Councilman Marks. “That means creating more parks, protecting our vulnerable waterways, and balancing the need to diversify and expand our economy with the priorities of older communities. I look forward to this new challenge.”

Additional information on Councilman Marks’ campaign is available at http://www.councilmandavidmarks.com .

The post Councilman Marks to seek re-election in reconfigured Fifth District appeared first on Nottingham MD .

NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan urges Maryland Congressional Delegation to address H-2B visa shortage

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week urged members of the Maryland Congressional Delegation to take immediate action in raising the cap on H-2B guest worker visas. The letter comes in response to a newly released study that shows the impact that these workers have on Maryland’s iconic seafood industry and the state’s economy. “Maryland’s seafood industry is part of what … Continue reading "Governor Hogan urges Maryland Congressional Delegation to address H-2B visa shortage" The post Governor Hogan urges Maryland Congressional Delegation to address H-2B visa shortage appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

State of Maryland announces request for proposals for collaborative workforce solutions to address homelessness

BALTIMORE, MD—This week, the Maryland Department of Labor, in partnership with the Maryland Interagency Council on Homelessness (ICH), announced that it is now accepting proposals to help organizations develop and implement innovative strategies that integrate workforce and housing resources to support job seekers experiencing homelessness or in need of eviction prevention. Proposals will be due on June 17, 2022, and … Continue reading "State of Maryland announces request for proposals for collaborative workforce solutions to address homelessness" The post State of Maryland announces request for proposals for collaborative workforce solutions to address homelessness appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan announces end of mask requirement in state buildings

ANNAPOLIS, MD—With the state’s health metrics continuing to substantially decline, Governor Larry Hogan on Monday announced that the requirement for masks and face coverings to be worn in state buildings will end next week. In addition, the governor has called on the State Board of Education to rescind its school mask policy, and encourages parents who want to weigh in … Continue reading "Governor Hogan announces end of mask requirement in state buildings" The post Governor Hogan announces end of mask requirement in state buildings appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Olszewski to end Baltimore County building mask requirement, employee testing on February 28

TOWSON, MD—Amid continued decreases in COVID-19 metrics, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Monday announced plans to lift the indoor mask requirement for County buildings and facilities and to end required COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated employees, effective Monday, February 28 2022. “As we approach the two-year mark of this pandemic, we are actively working to responsibly provide as much normalcy … Continue reading "Olszewski to end Baltimore County building mask requirement, employee testing on February 28" The post Olszewski to end Baltimore County building mask requirement, employee testing on February 28 appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Olszewski announces updated schedule for 2022 Budget Town Hall Meetings

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski has announced an updated, in-person schedule for the remaining 2022 Budget Town Hall Meeting series. The revised schedule of the 2022 Budget Town Hall Meetings is available below: 7th District Town Hall Date/Time: Wednesday, February 23rd; 6:30 p.m. Location: Sollers Point Multi-Purpose Center, 323 Sollers Point Rd, Dundalk, MD 21222 6th District Town Hall … Continue reading "Olszewski announces updated schedule for 2022 Budget Town Hall Meetings" The post Olszewski announces updated schedule for 2022 Budget Town Hall Meetings appeared first on Nottingham MD.
TOWSON, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Vice chair Cheryl Pasteur announces resignation from Baltimore County Board of Education

TOWSON, MD—Cheryl Pasteur, vice chair of the Board of Education of Baltimore County, has announced her resignation from the Board, effective immediately. Pasteur, who represents District 2 and was elected to the Board in 2018, recently announced her candidacy for the House of Delegates seat in District 11A. State law prohibits an individual from serving on the Board of Education … Continue reading "Vice chair Cheryl Pasteur announces resignation from Baltimore County Board of Education" The post Vice chair Cheryl Pasteur announces resignation from Baltimore County Board of Education appeared first on Nottingham MD.
TOWSON, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Councilman Marks: Water project to begin in Perry Hall

NOTTINGHAM, MD—A water project will soon begin in Nottingham’s Seven Courts area, Councilman David Marks told NottinghamMD.com on Friday morning. Baltimore County will replace 4,000 feet of water line in parts of Seven Courts Drive, Proctor Lane, and Gunview Road beginning the week of February 21st. Contractors will replace 4- and 24-inch diameter pre-stressed concrete pipe with ductile iron pipe … Continue reading "Councilman Marks: Water project to begin in Perry Hall" The post Councilman Marks: Water project to begin in Perry Hall appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland State Board of Education issues statement on school masking requirement

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland State Board of Education on Friday issued a statement on its statewide school face covering requirement. Earlier this week, Governor Larry Hogan, citing the state’s much-improved COVID-19 metrics, called on the board to rescind its mask mandate. The board’s Friday statement reads as follows: With improving Covid-19 metrics throughout Maryland, the Maryland State Board of Education reaffirms … Continue reading "Maryland State Board of Education issues statement on school masking requirement" The post Maryland State Board of Education issues statement on school masking requirement appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NottinghamMD.com

Archdiocese of Baltimore announces optional masking policy effective February 14

BALTIMORE, MD—The Archdiocese of Baltimore on Friday announced that, beginning on Monday, February 14, the Department of Catholic Schools will transition all archdiocesan schools, where jurisdictions allow, to parental choice when it comes to masking and implement an optional masking standard. For students, this option will be based on parental choice. Staff and visitors will also have the option to … Continue reading "Archdiocese of Baltimore announces optional masking policy effective February 14" The post Archdiocese of Baltimore announces optional masking policy effective February 14 appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Ryan Nawrocki announces House of Delegates bid to bring ‘common sense values’ to Annapolis

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—On Monday, lifelong Baltimore County resident Ryan Nawrocki announced his candidacy to bring a “common sense conservative voice to the people of northern and eastern Baltimore County” as the next Delegate from District 7A. “I’m running for state delegate because Baltimore County residents deserve a real conservative voice who will represent their interests in the state legislature,” said … Continue reading "Ryan Nawrocki announces House of Delegates bid to bring ‘common sense values’ to Annapolis" The post Ryan Nawrocki announces House of Delegates bid to bring ‘common sense values’ to Annapolis appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan announced Healthcare Heroes Poster Competition, VaxCash 2.0 promotion [VIDEO]

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced a new Healthcare Heroes Poster Competition and a COVID-19 booster shot action plan. The plan includes the launch of a $2 million VaxCash 2.0 Promotion, which will award $2 million in cash prizes to a total of 12 Maryland residents who have received their booster shot. The promotion kicks off next Tuesday, February … Continue reading "Governor Hogan announced Healthcare Heroes Poster Competition, VaxCash 2.0 promotion [VIDEO]" The post Governor Hogan announced Healthcare Heroes Poster Competition, VaxCash 2.0 promotion [VIDEO] appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan proclaims February 7-13 Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Week In Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Friday encouraged all Marylanders to celebrate the state’s frontline medical workers as he issued an official proclamation designating February 7-13, 2022 as Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Week in Maryland. “Even as we move on from the 30-day state of emergency, our public health response continues, as does the tireless work of our healthcare heroes,” said Governor … Continue reading "Governor Hogan proclaims February 7-13 Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Week In Maryland" The post Governor Hogan proclaims February 7-13 Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Week In Maryland appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

