Canadian dollar gains as investors assess hot inflation data

Stocks rebound for the first day in four on news that Russia is withdrawing troops from Ukraine border. Stocks rebounded yesterday for the first day in four on news that Russia was withdrawing some of its troops from the border of Ukraine and favoring a diplomatic solution. The major market averages held the opening surge into the close, as the safe havens of gold and Treasuries saw declines, and the price of crude oil fell $3. President Biden countered those claims in the afternoon by asserting that "invasion remains distinctly possible," and that there is no evidence that the Russians have pulled back. For now, markets are assuming that the prospect of an invasion has diminished, but it is obviously way too early to put this geopolitical conflict behind us.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO