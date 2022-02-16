Riverview man shoots wife, then self after forcing her car off the road

One man died and his wife was left in serious condition after authorities said he forced her car off the road before shooting her Tuesday.

Tuesday afternoon at about 4:40 p.m., Florida Highway Patrol Troopers responded to the report of a shooting incident along the northbound exit ramp of I-75 leading to SR-574, in Hillsborough County.

Once on scene, troopers found a black 2017 Infiniti QX60 they said had been forced off the highway and into an adjacent ditch by a white 2006 Honda Pilot. Authorities said that Gregory Donnell Smalls, 31, of Riverview, was driving the Honda and his wife was driving the Infiniti.

Once on the shoulder of the road, troopers said Smalls fired several rounds into the vehicle, then forcibly removed his wife from the car. Smalls forced her into the Honda and then began driving southbound to the Ellenton Outlet Mall, authorities said.

Troopers, as well as deputies from Hillsborough and Manatee counties, worked to find Smalls and eventually did in a tree line near the outlet mall. However, just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, a gunshot was heard near Smalls.

Members of the Manatee County SWAT Team found him dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. His wife was also found suffering from several gunshot wounds. She was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

