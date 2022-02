Snow squalls can be a very dangerous weather event and can lead to major pile-ups. Such was the case on January 6, 2004 when 44 vehicles plowed into each other near the Bellefonte exit of I-80. There were 17 injuries and 6 fatalities. The cause was an arctic front that brought a burst of snow with a sharp drop in temperatures caused a quick drop in temperatures and a sudden drop in visibility. It took two days to clear and reopen that stretch of highway. Below is the radar image from the event.

