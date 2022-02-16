DELCO Careers: Pennsylvania Institute of Technology

Students participating in a P.I.T. nursing program. Image via Pennsylvania Institute of Technology.

The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media, founded in 1953, is a two-year accredited, private non-profit college offering education for those looking for career development and advancement, college transfer opportunities, and personal growth.

The following positions are available at the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology :

Career and Transfer Counselor

The Career and Transfer Counselor provides comprehensive career and transfer services to students to facilitate the transition from the school’s career certificate and associate degree programs to four-year colleges or careers.

The Counselor will develop and maintain relationships with area four-year colleges and employers. They will help students with resumes, cover letters, interviews and plan career days.

The Counselor will also provide weekly and monthly placement reports, work with ARO and program managers, update the Placement tab in CampusVue, explore job search tactics and maintain a database of job leads for students and graduates.

Job duties also include reviewing student action plans, inviting major-specific employers to speak with students about opportunities in their field, maintaining a current list of transferable courses.

Job candidates should be familiar with CampusVue, Familiarity and/or experience with TRIO-SSS and Handshake is highly preferred.

They must be able to work independently, have excellent verbal, written and communication skills, have excellent interpersonal skills, be able to work with students and alumni, and be well versed with computers and computer software such as Microsoft Office Suite,

A Bachelor’s degree is required along with 3 to 5 years of administrative experience. Work in higher education is highly preferred.

Find out more about the Career and Transfer Counselor position.

Adjunct Clinical Coordinator

The clinical coordinator coordinates all clinical and lab activities and experiences for more than 100 students and more than 20 faculty.

The coordinator works with a team of up to five staff members to ensure program objectives are met.

Duties include creating the student and faculty clinical schedules and makeup schedules, communicating with the Compliance Officer to ensure students assigned to clinical activities have valid and active clearances, ensuring collection and filing of first-day orientation clinical meeting minutes and clinical evaluations at end of term.

The coordinator works with the lab educator to coordinate and execute lab schedules with lab activities for students and faculty; collects and files lab evaluations at end of term for the Pharm and IV lab, works with the simulation educator to coordinate the simulation schedule for students.

The coordinator collects weekly documents of attendance, places students on probation when necessary, meets with struggling students, meets weekly with clinical coordinators, clinical liaison, simulation educator, lab educator and the director of nursing.

The coordinator must be detail-oriented, have a mastery of Excel spreadsheets and data entry, have superior IT abilities, be organized and work well under pressure and time constraints with excellent communication skills.

A Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing is required. A Masters of Science in Nursing degree is strongly preferred.

The applicant should have 1-2 years of administrative experience. Working in higher education is highly preferred.

Find out more about the Adjunct Clinical Coordinator position.

Junior Instructional Designer

The Jr. Instructional Designer will have a solid design background and use strong interpersonal, written, and visual communication skills to bring together text, images, video and audio to educate students, staff, faculty, and others.

Job duties include developing ideas that captivate the learner’s attention, participating in user research, quickly synthesizing and writing course content, using design tools to draft screen layouts, graphics and interactions, independently developing storyboards/wireframes and participating in brainstorming sessions, build interactive quizzes and course interactions, work with experts and course sponsors to collect feedback for use in the next course draft.

The designer will proof courses at multiple stages of development and make or document changes, assist with administrative tasks, assist with management of learning systems, user setup and administrator; keep track of project tasks, keep up to date on learning tools, trends and ideas; evaluate existing training programs, assist with video recording and editing.

The designer must be proficient in Microsoft Office Suite, particularly with MS PowerPoint and Teams, proficient with Articulate Storyline 360, Adobe After Effects, Premiere Pro, Photoshop, Illustrator, XD (Sketch or Figma), experienced with administrating and utilizing Instructure Canvas.

Experience using DesignPlus 3rd party tool for Canvas LMS and video/audio recording skills a huge plus, experience using Zoom or comparable video meeting applications.

The designer must be an excellent problem solver, have a demonstrated ability to design and develop impactful learning solutions, demonstrate familiarity with current learning industry standards, approaches, and innovations; ability to think in terms of abstract ideas, ability to focus on a goal, ability to work independently, ability to accept editing feedback.

A Bachelor’s degree or certificate in Instructional Design, Graphic Design, Education, Communication, Organizational Design, or other equivalent curricula that focus on learning is preferred, 1-2 years of experience in instructional design or the design and development of web-based learning materials; preferably, in an academic environment.