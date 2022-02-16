ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Large-scale storm cranking up, big changes coming to Texas

By Adam Krueger
 2 days ago

HOUSTON ( KIAH ) — Warm and windy weather takes over Texas ahead of an approaching storm system. In the Greater Houston area, winds could gust up to 25-35 mph Wednesday. Other parts of Texas, including Austin and San Antonio, are under a fire weather warning for a combination of strong winds and low humidity.

Strong south winds will boost temperatures well into the 70s Wednesday, and perhaps all the way up to near 80 Thursday in Houston before a cold front arrives Thursday evening.

As for rain, very isolated showers are possible Wednesday (20%), but rain increases late overnight, peaking Thursday morning with potential impacts to the morning commute.

Some thunderstorms will also be possible Thursday morning in and around Houston. However, severe storms could sweep through North Texas. The Storm Prediction Center includes Dallas in a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms Wednesday through Wednesday night. Large hail, strong winds and even a few tornadoes are all possible.

In addition to severe weather, parts of the Texas panhandle may even see some accumulating snow. The images below show the scope of this storm system as it heads eastward through the U.S. in 6-hour increments.

Back here in Houston, once Thursday night’s cold front passes, temperatures quickly tumble all the way down to the 30s by Friday morning. Parts of Southeast Texas may even see wind chills in the 20s at this time. Our 7-day forecast shows a rebound back to 60s for the weekend, then even warmer with some rain on Presidents’ Day.

Comments / 4

Jimbo Perkins
2d ago

is that why I seen butterflies today? it's time to start growing your garden

Reply
8
 

