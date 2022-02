Montana is making major moves to ensure that its population of wolves won’t dwindle too much. There was a unanimous commission vote on Friday. The group came to the decision that hunting and trapping wolves in southwestern Montana would now be barred. The decision is that the state will be barred once the number killed in the region hits 82. As of now, there have been 76 reported killed in the area. The commissioners rejected the notion of having just a few wolves killed annually along the national park’s northern border.

MONTANA STATE ・ 19 DAYS AGO