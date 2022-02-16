Scottie Scheffler: It Doesn’t Take Perfect Golf to Win

The 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open delivered theatrics aplenty throughout its four days in Arizona. Scottie Scheffler saved his best for last, providing a 13-under-par score across the final two days, which led to him facing Patrick Cantlay in a three-hole playoff on the 18th hole. After two rounds, Scheffler managed to drill his approach shot and sink a 26-foot birdie to best Cantlay and win the first event of his career. Other notable performers included Sahith Theegala, who produced a score of eight-under-par in the second round to climb into a T3 finish. His second finish was inside the top ten this season. In addition, Hideki Matsuyama earned his fourth top ten finish of the 2022 PGA Tour season, ranking him first in the FedExCup. However, the most exciting moment of the entire weekend came on Saturday, when Sam Ryder hit a hole-in-one on a par 3 at hole 16. The crowd erupted in a frenzy and threw beverages and hats onto the field in what felt like a Super Bowl celebration. The Desert provided plenty of heat to make viewers forget about the February chill.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO