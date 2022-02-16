ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Scottie Scheffler: It Doesn’t Take Perfect Golf to Win

By Kathlene Bissell
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll PGA Tour players go through a learning curve when they first start, and Scottie Scheffler learned golf’s most important lesson at the WM Phoenix Open: He doesn’t have to play perfect golf to win. Now he’s in LA at the Genesis Invitational to see if he...

progolfnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' niece Cheyenne set to have first child with fiancée

Cheyenne Woods, the niece of the legendary Tiger Woods, is expecting her first child with her fiancée Aaron Hicks of the New York Yankees. Woods uploaded a post to her 160,000 Instagram followers of her and Hicks sharing a moment together for the announcement, writing: "Surprise! 2022 is about to be a great year."
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Viktor Hovland explains why he's taking a shortcut at Riviera's 15: 'It's a no brainer'

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. – Add this to the files of more than one way to skin a cat. Norway’s Viktor Hovland has taken an alternate route to play the 474-yard par-4 15th hole at Riviera Country Club. Instead of a power fade to turn the corner of the doglegged fairway and avoid the fairway bunker, Hovland opted to play down the 17th hole, which runs to the right of it. He did it in Thursday’s opening round and again on Friday at the Genesis Invitational, when his ball sailed even farther right – “It was a bad shot today,” he said.
GOLF
The Independent

Rory McIlroy confident his game is in good shape to seal victories

Rory McIlroy believes his game needs only “minor tweaks” to ensure he gets back in the winner’s circle after squandering his chance of victory in Dubai.McIlroy needed a birdie on the 72nd hole at Emirates Golf Club to win a third Desert Classic title, only to find the water with his approach to the par five and card a costly bogey to miss out on a play-off.The four-time major winner spent time at home in Northern Ireland following that disappointment and, after recovering from a stomach bug, will contest this week’s Genesis Invitational at Riviera along with every other member...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Phoenix Open
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

Viktor Hovland wears LIGHTNING pants at Tiger Woods' Genesis Invitational

Viktor Hovland was looking for some electricity on day two at the Genesis Invitational and he most certainly got it as he strolled to a superb 7-under 64 in a pair of lightning pants at Riviera. Hovland, who has won three of his last six starts around the world, fired...
GOLF
GolfWRX

‘Don’t do what I did’ – The odd mistake Tiger made on his debut at Riviera in 1992

We may have to wait a little longer until we see Tiger tee it up once again, but the 15-time major champ is on the grounds as host at this week’s Genesis Invitational. Speaking ahead of this week’s tournament, Woods encouragingly confirmed that he would be making a return to the tour but gave no indication of when exactly that might be.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Juli Inkster honored by USGA as latest Bob Jones Award winner

Juli Inkster was announced Friday by the USGA as the 2022 Bob Jones Award recipient. The award, considered the USGA's highest honor and presented annually since 1855, is given to persons who exemplify character, respect and sportsmanship in the game of golf and demonstrates the exemplary personal traits of Jones. Per a USGA release, Inkster was selected, in part, because of her "passionate spirit and the high esteem she continues to garner throughout the game."
GOLF
fantasypros.com

PGA DraftKings and FanDuel DFS Primer: The Genesis Invitational (2022)

The 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open delivered theatrics aplenty throughout its four days in Arizona. Scottie Scheffler saved his best for last, providing a 13-under-par score across the final two days, which led to him facing Patrick Cantlay in a three-hole playoff on the 18th hole. After two rounds, Scheffler managed to drill his approach shot and sink a 26-foot birdie to best Cantlay and win the first event of his career. Other notable performers included Sahith Theegala, who produced a score of eight-under-par in the second round to climb into a T3 finish. His second finish was inside the top ten this season. In addition, Hideki Matsuyama earned his fourth top ten finish of the 2022 PGA Tour season, ranking him first in the FedExCup. However, the most exciting moment of the entire weekend came on Saturday, when Sam Ryder hit a hole-in-one on a par 3 at hole 16. The crowd erupted in a frenzy and threw beverages and hats onto the field in what felt like a Super Bowl celebration. The Desert provided plenty of heat to make viewers forget about the February chill.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Caddie Corner: 15 questions with Reynolds Robinson, a veteran PGA Tour caddie

In this new GolfWRX feature, called the “Caddie Corner,” we’ll be firing off questions to a different caddie every week on the PGA Tour. Caddies, or “loopers,” as some call them, are the too-often-overlooked people who actually have a huge impact on players every week on the PGA Tour. They’re tasked with many objectives – everything from carrying the bag, raking bunkers and getting yardages, to playing psychologist on the golf course as their player competes for millions.
GOLF
Boston 25 News WFXT

Niemann seizes glorious day at Riviera with 63 to lead by 3

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Joaquin Niemann had an idea how Riviera was playing Thursday when he saw no one from the morning draw posting better than a 5-under 66. He hit the ball so well in the Genesis Invitational that he didn't even bother paying attention to anyone else. When his round ended, Niemann had an 8-under 63 to match the lowest score for the opening round at Riviera and build a three-shot lead.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Golf Channel

Viktor Hovland's wish: To play the PGA Tour against the world's best

LOS ANGELES – Viktor Hovland wants to continue playing against the best players in the world. And for now, it appears that’s on the PGA Tour. It was unclear which direction the Norwegian star was leaning as talks about a rival circuit continue to dominate the competitive landscape. Hovland would seem the ideal target for a breakaway circuit, given his age (24), worldwide success (world No. 4) and international appeal.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joaquin Niemann obliterates tournament record, leads Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club

Joaquin Niemann had one of those days on Thursday. A record-setting day, to boot. After grabbing the lead with an opening-round, 8-under 63 in the Tiger Woods-hosted Genesis Invitational when most everything went right at Riviera Country Club, the 23-year-old from Chile didn’t do much wrong Friday and added another 63 to open up a two-shot advantage midway through the second round.
GOLF
FanSided

FanSided

232K+
Followers
429K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy