Look at that sweet smile! Meet Mouse, a special senior boy in need of a loving, forever home. He is approximately 7 years old and is a 115-pound Saint Bernard. While his past is a complete mystery to us, we hope to make his future great by finding him a home. New places and people still make Mouse very uncomfortable, but a patient and understanding home will help him relax with time & a routine. Once he knows you, he is so sweet and playful. Seriously, you should see this boy play around, it is so cute!

PETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO