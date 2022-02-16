Listen to RealYungPhil’s “Everything We Need”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Every time BabyTron drops a song on YouTube, it’s impossible to predict what sample he’s going to rap over. The Ypsilanti, Michigan native has quickly earned an infamous reputation for ripping both classic and obscure samples to shreds. His latest release “King of the Galaxy,” is the spiritual successor to “Prince of the Mitten,” which also featured a dizzying number of beat switches in a fairly short runtime. With an ear turned towards the pillars of rap production, he takes in the old (“In Da Club” and “Through the Wire”), the new (“Who Want Smoke” and “What’s Poppin”), and everything in between (“Love Sosa” and “Lemonade”)—no beat is safe from his deadpan drill. Understanding the task at hand, he doesn’t deviate from his usual subject matter, spitting about Moncler coats and scamming like it’s second nature. The power of this track is its unpredictability: You never know what iconic beat he’ll conquer next.
