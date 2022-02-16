ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to RealYungPhil’s “Everything We Need”: The Ones

 2 days ago
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. The beats on RealYungPhil’s new tape Dr. Philvinci are nuts. To create its disorienting mix, the producers Dylvinci...

Listen to Tisakorean’s “Backseat”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Half the fun of listening to TisaKorean’s music is wondering what direction he’ll go in next. “Backseat,” the fourth track on the Texas-based musician’s DJ Rolo-hosted EP 1st Round Pick features one of his most abrupt left turns yet. Tisa’s muffled lyrics about his vehicular location for romance blend with chirpy synths and drums that would fit perfectly on a Knxwledge project. It’s a short and tender moment on an otherwise boisterous project, proving that his range is just as silly as his raps.
Listen to BabyTron’s “King of the Galaxy”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Every time BabyTron drops a song on YouTube, it’s impossible to predict what sample he’s going to rap over. The Ypsilanti, Michigan native has quickly earned an infamous reputation for ripping both classic and obscure samples to shreds. His latest release “King of the Galaxy,” is the spiritual successor to “Prince of the Mitten,” which also featured a dizzying number of beat switches in a fairly short runtime. With an ear turned towards the pillars of rap production, he takes in the old (“In Da Club” and “Through the Wire”), the new (“Who Want Smoke” and “What’s Poppin”), and everything in between (“Love Sosa” and “Lemonade”)—no beat is safe from his deadpan drill. Understanding the task at hand, he doesn’t deviate from his usual subject matter, spitting about Moncler coats and scamming like it’s second nature. The power of this track is its unpredictability: You never know what iconic beat he’ll conquer next.
Listen to Shawny Binladen’s “Blockstar”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Keeping up with the unpredictable Shawny Binladen is a full-time job, but it’s one of the goals of this column. For some reason, he released a mixtape titled Merry Wickmas 2 (Deluxe) this month. The original dropped back in December, but this is really just a completely different project altogether. Confusing name aside, the project contains 18 new short songs that feature Shawny moving at a rapid pace over hyperkinetic sample flips of everything from T-Pain to Max B to Journey. Appearing later in the tape, “Blockstar” is chill compared to everything else that comes before it. The beat by EpOnDaBeat and Sliick adds pounding percussion to a sample that sounds like it could have been ripped from Jersey Boys. Shawny does what he does best, rapping for a solid minute about trapping and hanging on the block. It doesn’t get old.
Listen to KrispyLife Kidd’s “Kung Fu Master”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Of all the rappers to come out of the Flint-Beecher explosion of 2020, KrispyLife Kidd is one of the funniest. With a heavy voice and deep arsenal of punchlines, Kidd always has a ridiculous anecdote ready, like on 2019’s “Arguing,” when he robbed a dude for his sneakers and felt so bad about it that he bought the guy’s son new kicks. “Kung Fu Master,” a track that will presumably be on his upcoming mixtape The Art of Spice Talk 2, has a few of these, too: He wants to fight the cameraman because he kicked over a cup of lean on the shoot. He’s very protective of his white plug, whose name is Matt. He clowns a girl because her boyfriend trashed her house while she was out of town. The details are so specific that there must be some truth in his dark comedy.
