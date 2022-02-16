Listen to RealYungPhil’s “Everything We Need”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Of all the rappers to come out of the Flint-Beecher explosion of 2020, KrispyLife Kidd is one of the funniest. With a heavy voice and deep arsenal of punchlines, Kidd always has a ridiculous anecdote ready, like on 2019’s “Arguing,” when he robbed a dude for his sneakers and felt so bad about it that he bought the guy’s son new kicks. “Kung Fu Master,” a track that will presumably be on his upcoming mixtape The Art of Spice Talk 2, has a few of these, too: He wants to fight the cameraman because he kicked over a cup of lean on the shoot. He’s very protective of his white plug, whose name is Matt. He clowns a girl because her boyfriend trashed her house while she was out of town. The details are so specific that there must be some truth in his dark comedy.

