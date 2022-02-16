ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Napoli - Europa League

By Sean Walsh
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBarcelona welcome Napoli to Camp Nou on Thursday night in the first leg of their Europa League knockout play-off. Xavi's side dropped into the competition after a series of dismal performances in the group stage of the Champions League, and face a tough task at their first hurdle here....

Barcelona are reportedly still interested in signing Paul Pogba in the summer

LaLiga giants, Barcelona are still reportedly interested in signing Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba in the summer as they remain long-term admirers of the Frenchman despite his inconsistent performances for the Red Devils in the recent past. Pogba's current contract with United expires at the end of the season, with...
Andres Iniesta admits he wants to return to Barcelona

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta has revealed he would like to return to Camp Nou in some capacity. The Spanish midfielder famously signed a 'lifetime contract' with Barça before leaving the club months later back in 2018, joining Japanese side Vissel Kobe. With former midfield partner Xavi returning as head...
Europa League & Conference League roundup - Barcelona draw, Leicester & Rangers win

Everyone's favourite European competitions returned on Thursday night, with the knockout play-off rounds of the Europa League and Europa Conference League kicking off. Some of the continent's most historic teams were in action and there were some real crackers to enjoy. Here's your roundup of Thursday's action...
Sergio Busquets
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Jordi Alba
Matthias Ginter: Barcelona may look at signing summer free agent

Barcelona could turn to Germany international Matthias Ginter this summer as they look to bolster the centre of defence at the same time as still being limited by severe financial constraints. Barça’s recruitment policy is geared towards the free agent market and of the club’s six permanent new signings this...
Gary Lineker, Man Utd and the 1989 move that was 'very close'

Gary Lineker was ‘very close’ to joining Manchester United back in 1989 when he was in the process of returning to England from a spell at Barcelona, a move that would have rewritten history. Lineker was one of the best strikers in the world at the time, having...
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang needs to embrace his selfishness again

For the first time in a long time, Barcelona played a game of European football on a Thursday night. Their return to the Europa League - in fact their first foray into the competition since it was rebranded from the UEFA Cup - ended in a 1-1 draw with Italian side Napoli.
Europa League: Barcelona aim for first leg advantage against Napoli tonight - Preview

Barcelona will be looking to secure an advantage when they welcome Napoli to Camp Nou tonight in the first leg of their knockout round playoff clash in the Europa League. The Catalan giants dropped into this competition after finishing third in their Champions League group, while Napoli finished second in their Europa League section behind Spartak Moscow.
MATCHDAY: Barcelona faces Napoli in Europa League playoffs

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Barcelona makes its first appearance in the second-tier Europa League after nearly two decades playing alongside the top European clubs in the knockout rounds of the Champions League. The Catalan club hosts Napoli at Camp Nou Stadium in the first leg of one of eight playoffs to get into the last 16. It is the first time since 2003-04 that Barcelona will not be in the knockout stage of the Champions League, a tournament it won five times. It failed to advance amid a financial crisis that resulted in the departure of Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain. The last time it didn't play in the Champions League, Barcelona was eliminated in the fourth round of the then-UEFA Cup in 2004. Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández said “obviously we are upset for not being able to play in the Champions League but this is still a very important European competition.” He will be without forward Memphis Depay and likely also won’t be able to count on central defender Ronald Araújo because of muscle problems. Napoli is set to be without Matteo Politano, Hirving Lozano and Stanislav Lobotka because of injuries. The other matchups — between third-place finishers in the Champions League groups and Europa League group runners-up — are Borussia Dortmund vs. Rangers, Zenit St. Petersburg vs. Real Betis, Sheriff vs. Braga, Leipzig vs. Real Sociedad, Porto vs. Lazio, Atalanta vs. Olympiakos and Sevilla vs. Dinamo Zagreb.
Barcelona vs Napoli live stream: How to watch Europa League fixture online and on TV tonight

One of the biggest fixtures to look out for in the Europa League Barcelona paired with Napoli in a heavyweight clash among European sides, with the continental adventure for one set to end disappointingly early.Under Xavi Hernandez, Barca dropped down after finishing third in the Champions League - though most of their group campaign was under Ronald Koeman. They have been on a gradual path of improvement and their attacking signings in January should give them a boost as they look to earn silverware in the second-tier competition.However, Xavi opted to leave Dani Alves out of his European squad in...
Barcelona 1-1 Napoli: Player ratings as Barça draw on Europa League return

Barcelona's first Europa League game since 2004 ended in a 1-1 draw after coming from behind against Napoli in the first leg of their knockout round play-off. Xavi's side travel to the Stadio Diego Maradona next week needing a win to advance to the last 16. The first half-chance of...
Barcelona vs. Napoli time, TV channel, stream, lineups, betting odds for UEFA Europa League knockout playoff

Barcelona begin their surprise Europa League journey against Serie A side Napoli in the tournament's knockout round playoffs on Thursday night. Xavi's side dropped out of the Champions League group stages after finishing third in Group E behind Bayern Munich and Benfica. But the opportunity to qualify for the Europa League Round of 16 is the consolation prize.
Rangers stun Dortmund as Barca and Napoli draw in Europa League

Paris (AFP) – Rangers stunned Borussia Dortmund 4-2 in the Europa League on Thursday while Barcelona had to come from behind to draw 1-1 at home to Napoli in their play-off first leg tie. In Dortmund, James Tavernier gave Rangers the lead with a 38th-minute penalty after a handball...
Torres salvages 1-1 draw vs. Napoli in Europa League playoff

Barcelona, Feb 17, 2022 (AFP) - Ferran Torres slotted in a penalty to rescue a 1-1 draw for Barcelona at home against Napoli in the first leg of their Europa League playoff on Thursday. Piotr Zielinski had opened the scoring for the Italians after 29 minutes in Spain but Torres...
