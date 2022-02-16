Cardinals fly over competition

STOCKTON — Brynn Haas stood on the basketball court, with a net hanging around her neck and a passel of children hanging at her feet — and one cradled in her arms.
“There are kids everywhere,” Haas said in the wake of Stockton’s 45-40 victory over Lena-Winslow in Friday’s title game of what...
COLDWATER — The Coldwater Lady Cardinals dropped a key Interstate 8 conference clash to Northwest Friday night, falling by the score of 47-38.
What was a close game at the half was turned on its head coming out of the break as Northwest took advantage of numerous offensive rebounds and second chance points...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Boylan Lady Titans high school basketball season came to an end on Friday night with a 57-37 loss to the Burlington Central Rockets in the 3A Regional Championship. For highlights click on the media player.
During the past two seasons Blakely Esnard has run Gunter’s offense to the brink of the state tournament and is looking to get her squad there later this month to close out her senior year.
And while on many occasions she has been asked to distribute the ball, the Lady Tigers turned to...
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Los Angeles Rams. One of the most concerning things to emerge from the Super Bowl loss was the fact that Burrow was sacked seven times by the Rams’ front. Los Angeles had one of the better pass rushes of any team in the postseason, though the Rams also exposed an issue that had been plaguing the Bengals all season long. Not only that, but the Bengals’ lackluster protection of Burrow resulted in another injury for the second-year pro.
The Los Angeles Rams took down the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in the Super Bowl LVI 23-20. It was an incredible back-and-forth affair where the Rams and Matthew Stafford ultimately came out on top at the end of the night. However, before the game even got started, there were questions about what was going on. Yes, Rams and Bengals players questioned why Dwayne Johnson was at the Super Bowl.
Ali Joseph, the son of former Bucs Pro Bowler Davin Joseph, died recently at the age of 18. Joseph, who was known as “Champ,” died on Feb. 9, according to an obituary posted online. Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Anthony Becht shared some prayers and thoughts online...
Aaron Rodgers has yet to make a decision on his football future. Or if he has, he's done an astounding job of keeping those plans to himself. But while the public eye has yet to receive word of Rodgers' desired destination, Skip Bayless has his own ideas regarding the NFL MVP's wishes.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons announced the team parted ways with a former first-round pick. Atlanta decided it was time to move on from pass rusher and outside linebacker Dante Fowler. He was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. “The Falcons...
HINGHAM -- With its first taste of the tournament right around the corner, the Marshfield High girls basketball team is preparing as best they can.
In doing so on Friday, the Rams (12-5) rode an impressive perimeter shooting display of 15 made three-pointers to their highest scoring output of the season in a 81-57 win over an undermanned Hingham team in the High School Girls Game of the Week.
...
Georgia has indefinitely suspended assistant men’s basketball coach Wade Mason after an altercation took place between Mason and Bulldogs’ director of player development Brian Fish during halftime of Wednesday’s road game at LSU, according to DawgsHQ. As DawgsHQ points out, Georgia has yet to release a statement...
DENVER — Day two of the CHSAA state wrestling championships set the stage for Saturday’s Parade of Champions. Three wrestlers from Pueblo East in the 4A boys ranks are headed to the state championship match in their respective weight classes — LJ Herburger, Weston Dalton, and Sebastian Freeman. The Pikes Peak region will be well-represented […]
The Fairview and Harbor Creek boys basketball teams won't start postseason play until next weekend.
Their regular season finale, though, offered a generous glimpse to what those games could be like when it comes to tension and atmosphere.
...
JACKSONVILLE — Decatur MacArthur coach Sean Flaherty believes senior Amaria Pender has emerged as one of the top point guards in the state in the latter half of the season.
Pender backed that up by carrying the No. 4-seeded Generals (22-11) to a rollicking 68-63 girls basketball victory over No. 1 Springfield...
This is segment one of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, February 18, 2022. It features highlights of these local high school basketball games. This is segment two of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, February 18, 2022. It features highlights of these local high school basketball games.
COLDWATER — The Coldwater Cardinal boys needed a big second half to put away a very pesky Northwest Mounties squad Friday night, as a 29-19 second half advantage allowed Coldwater to pull away for the 41-31 win.
The game was extremely close in the early going as both teams struggled to get anything going...
Quarterfinals got underway in the CHSAA State Wrestling Championship Tourney early Friday in Denver. As for west slope teams, cedaredge lead the way in wrestlers advancing to the semifinals. Olathe's Nicole Koch's pursuit of a 4th straight tile continued. Junction advanced two. And Palisade's Keyton Young continued his State debut campaign.
Duncan Robinson has been hailed as one of the best 3-point shooters in the league today. The Miami Heat marksman’s quick release and accuracy from deep have made him a deadly option since his arrival from the league. Now, Robinson has achieved 3-point shooting glory. The Heat swingman reached...
Comments / 0