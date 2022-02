Word of advice, do not mess with Sarah Savidge. The Doherty star welcomed her opponent to the Savidge garden but didn't keep her there long. Savidge, who is looking for her first state crown, twisted her opponent like she was tightening a screw. She pinned her in one minute and thirty-three seconds and is headed The post Semi-finals of the State High School Wrestling Championships appeared first on KRDO.

