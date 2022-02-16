ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcus Hook, PA

Suspect Charged This Week in 40-Year-Old Marcus Hook Murder Case

 2 days ago

Denise PiersonImage via the Delaware County District Attorney's office.

Police have charged Wayne Anthony Walker, 58, of Linwood with a Marcus Hook murder case from 40 years ago, writes Vinny Vella for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Denise Pierson, 18, was found beaten to death along an isolated railroad track.

Walker faces murder, kidnapping, conspiracy, and related offenses.

A search is underway for two other suspects.

Pierson was reported missing from her Marcus Hook home in April 1981. Her body was found three years later at the tracks at Seventh and Market Streets. She died from blunt force injuries to the head.

 Walker, a long-time suspect, was connected to the crime after the case was reopened in 2018 with help from the Delaware County District Attorney’s office.

“Finally we are able to let her family have some relief,” Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.

Walker told detectives in 1994 he and Pierson went to a party at his friend Peter Horne’s house. Pierson became upset, tried to leave and Horne hit her in the head with a club, according to the police affidavit.

Walker, Horne, and a third unidentified man tied Pierson up, and covered her body with bushes at the tracks, according to the affidavit.

Read more at The Philadelphia Inquirer about the charges against Wayne Walker.

