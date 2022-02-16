ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Louis Dreyfus reports fire at largest U.S. soy processing plant

By Julie Ingwersen
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

CHICAGO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) said on Wednesday a fire had broken out at its Claypool, Indiana, soybean processing and biodiesel plant on Tuesday and the affected systems had been suspended.

No employees were injured and the fire was put out by 9:15 p.m. central time on Tuesday, LDC said in a statement. Smoke had been detected in a baghouse, used for filtering dust, at approximately 8 p.m., LDC said.

LDC's website said soybean deliveries were suspended at the plant on Wednesday. LDC says Claypool is the largest fully integrated soybean processing and biodiesel plant in the United States.

The suspension of deliveries could slow production of soymeal and biodiesel at a time of high demand. Maintenance shutdowns at plants in Iowa and Minnesota in recent months have contributed to soaring prices for the animal feed and biofuel.

The Claypool plant has capacity to crush 175,000 bushels of soybeans a day and has been running 92% of that as actual crush capacity recently, according to an industry source.

The cause of the fire and the amount of damage were "undetermined" as of late Wednesday morning, said Rick Hurley, chief of the Claypool Volunteer Fire Department. The fire spread to the roof of the facility, but maintenance crews were able to access the site on Tuesday night, Hurley said.

"It probably looked and sounded worse than what it actually was," Hurley said.

Chicago Board of Trade soymeal futures rallied to a 7-1/2 year high last week. The benchmark March contract was up $11.90 at $450.70 a ton at mid-session Wednesday. Cash soymeal basis offers in Illinois and Indiana rail markets rose about $3 per ton because of the fire, one broker said.

Reporting by Christopher Walljasper, Julie Ingwersen, Karl Plume and Mark Weinraub; editing by David Evans and Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
hoosieragtoday.com

Update: Fire Breaks Out at Louis Dreyfus in Claypool

As of 8:45 Tuesday evening, 9 fire departments and over 50 firetrucks were on site at Louis Dreyfus Company in Claypool, Indiana. The plant, which is the largest fully integrated soybean processing and biodiesel plant in the U.S., was upgraded in 2020 to add two new storage barns that each hold up to 3 million bushels.
CLAYPOOL, IN
Mashed

Why Tyson Foods And The Poultry Industry May Be In Danger

Amid ongoing worldwide supply chain shortages, the American poultry industry is now facing another major hurdle in the form of a potential widespread outbreak of bird flu. According to The Washington Post, the federal government recently confirmed a number of outbreaks of a highly pathogenic form of bird flu, indicating that additional cross-country fowl infections could be found in the coming weeks.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
State
Indiana State
foodsafetynews.com

Soda recalled after consumer complains of glass in product

Following a consumer complaint, Loblaw Companies Ltd. is recalling PC brand Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda from the marketplace because of the possible presence of glass. The company reports that the soda was sold nationwide in Canada, according to a recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. “Do...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biodiesel#Plant#Ldc#Smoke#Chicago Board Of Trade
OilPrice.com

How Long Will High Oil Prices Last?

The price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) opened 2022 at about $75 a barrel (bbl). Last week, the price rose above $90/bbl for the first time since 2014. That was also the last year the price of WTI was above $100/bbl. To recap, in the first half of 2014, oil...
TRAFFIC
KHOU

Can anything be done to lower gas prices?

Normally gas gets cheaper in the first few months of a new year, as cold weather tends to keep us at home. But in 2022 the price is going up. There are several factors driving the increase, but tensions half a world a way are not helping. As the world...
TRAFFIC
Grist

Why would Big Oil blame Biden for gas prices? (Hint: to stop climate progress.)

Robert Weissman is president of Public Citizen. As gas prices continue to rise, Big Oil wants you to blame Joe Biden. Opining on Fox Business Network, energy industry analyst Phil Flynn claimed the Biden administration is “using cancel culture policies against the U.S. energy industry” and starving the market of domestic petroleum production. Other conservative commentators are attacking the Biden administration’s supposed “war on oil.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
expressnews.com

What the U.S. ban on Mexican avocados means for S.A.

Keep calm and guac on. Or at least that’s the sentiment from grocers in San Antonio following Saturday’s surprise announcement of a ban on avocados imported from Mexico. News broke on the eve of the Super Bowl that a U.S. food safety inspector in Michoacán, Mexico had received a threatening call from a drug cartel there. Mexico’s Agriculture Department issued a statement saying the U.S. government will prohibit the importation of Mexican avocados “until further notice.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Independent

Mexican president sees conspiracy behind avocado ban

Mexico’s president said Monday the U.S. suspension on avocado imports and recent environmental complaints are part of a conspiracy against his country by political or economic interests. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador put forward the conspiracy theory after the U.S. suspended imports of Mexican avocados on the eve of the Super Bowl following a threat against a U.S. plant safety inspector in Mexico. In fact, the U.S. measure was due to years of worries that drug cartel violence in the western Mexico state of Michoacan — where gangs extort money from avocado growers by threatening to kidnap and kill...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

China's fishing fleets are ruining the oceans

Communist China operates hundreds of thousands of fishing vessels. Operating as vast superfleets, they feed a voracious domestic market and have no regard for sustainability or the interests of other nations. It's a big problem. Surging out of port like the invading Mongol hordes that once crushed China, these fleets...
AGRICULTURE
Vice

Big Oil Has a Plan to Turn Appalachia Into Hydrogen Country

The fossil fuel industry has a new plan for Appalachia: Blue hydrogen. An alliance between some of the largest corporations in the energy business—Shell, General Electric Gas Power, EQT Corporation, Equinor, Mitsubishi, US Steel and Marathon Petroleum—announced in a press release late last week their plan to create a “hydrogen industrial hub” in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Their plan is to work with local stakeholders in the process, creating “a national model for sustainable energy and production systems.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Business Times

Oil Eases As Ukraine Hints At Concessions To Russia

Oil eased on Monday from its highest in more than seven years as Ukraine hinted at possible concessions to Russia that could alleviate tensions between the two countries that Western governments say are on the brink of war. Brent crude was down 60 cents, or 0.6%, at $93.84 a barrel...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MotorBiscuit

Only One Full-Size Truck Made The ‘American-Made’ List

It can be tough to sort out whether your next vehicle is truly made in America. It is common for the auto industry to assemble cars in the United States from components manufactured abroad. That’s why Cars.com compiles its American-Made Index and this year, only one full-size truck ranked on its “Top 12” list.
CARS
Reuters

Reuters

317K+
Followers
284K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy