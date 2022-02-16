Beautiful Concord Home Brings Common Ground, With a Nod to Nature, Music, Art

Image via Main Line Today.

There’s a temptation to make an Odd Couple reference to Garry Staegemann and John Crossan who share a Concord home but operate under different aesthetics, writes Eileen Smith Dallabrida for Main Line Today.

Staegemann is a minimalist who prefers a contemporary look. Crossan is a collector who lines up with the traditional.

Yet the partners have made their Concord home a happy mix of sophistication and sentiment. It’s a place where a weathered century-old butcher block co-exists nicely with a modern kitchen.

“This house is perfect for us,” says Crossan. “It’s a mix of both worlds, a meeting in the middle.”

Homeowners Garry Staegemann and John Crossan. Image via Main Line Today.

They found the circa-1990 Concord Township home that offered a sense of community and unspoiled land. They named the property “Treetop.”

“The valley is not just a backyard—it’s a window into God’s world and a reminder to do our part to be good citizens,” said Crossan, a Concord Township councilman and open-space advocate.

The home is a testament to nature, art, music and travel.

There’s an artist’s rendering of a deer’s head above the fireplace mantel, an 1879 Steinway grand piano in the formal living room, original artwork throughout along with objects representing their places of travel.