Beautiful Concord Home Brings Common Ground, With a Nod to Nature, Music, Art
There’s a temptation to make an Odd Couple reference to Garry Staegemann and John Crossan who share a Concord home but operate under different aesthetics, writes Eileen Smith Dallabrida for Main Line Today.
Staegemann is a minimalist who prefers a contemporary look. Crossan is a collector who lines up with the traditional.
Yet the partners have made their Concord home a happy mix of sophistication and sentiment. It’s a place where a weathered century-old butcher block co-exists nicely with a modern kitchen.
“This house is perfect for us,” says Crossan. “It’s a mix of both worlds, a meeting in the middle.”
They found the circa-1990 Concord Township home that offered a sense of community and unspoiled land. They named the property “Treetop.”
“The valley is not just a backyard—it’s a window into God’s world and a reminder to do our part to be good citizens,” said Crossan, a Concord Township councilman and open-space advocate.
The home is a testament to nature, art, music and travel.
There’s an artist’s rendering of a deer’s head above the fireplace mantel, an 1879 Steinway grand piano in the formal living room, original artwork throughout along with objects representing their places of travel.
Read more at Main Line Today about this beautiful Concord home.
