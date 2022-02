The Bay Area is the leading hub of venture funding in most areas. But not when it comes to startups focused on blockchain or cryptocurrency-related technologies. Last year, about 46% of all the funding that went into cyrptocurrency startups in the U.S. went to those based in the New York City area, according to a report from venture data provider CB Insights. Those companies collectively raised $6.5 billion. The Bay Area,by contrast, was a distant No. 2; its cryptocurrency startups attracted $3.9 billion in 2021.

MARKETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO