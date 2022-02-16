Roxy’s Windy Wednesday Forecast: Winds up to 40mph today

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Wednesday!! Or should I say happy windy Wednesday!

We are expecting a high of 68 degrees!☀️ So pretty warm but unfortunately we are expecting strong winds today, we will be under a high wind advisory 11am this morning up until 7pm this evening. During that time frame we are expecting winds between 30-40mph and gusting up to 65mph.💨🪁

So make sure to secure those trash bins, outdoor furniture, and maybe wear a ponytail for today because its going to get dusty and gusty!🗑 ♻️ 🪑👱‍♀️

Cold front moves in tonight, dropping us down to the 50s, that’s what’s going to produce those windy conditions and slight rain chances☔️ so not a good time to wash those cars!🧼🧽🚗🚙

60s by Friday, upper 60s by Saturday and then back to the 70s by Sunday.

As of now, looks like we are looking at a very windy week next week.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!😇

