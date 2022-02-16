ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Roxy’s Windy Wednesday Forecast: Winds up to 40mph today

By Roxy Van Ruiten
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zCOeG_0eG8elEp00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Wednesday!! Or should I say happy windy Wednesday!

We are expecting a high of 68 degrees!☀️ So pretty warm but unfortunately we are expecting strong winds today, we will be under a high wind advisory 11am this morning up until 7pm this evening. During that time frame we are expecting winds between 30-40mph and gusting up to 65mph.💨🪁

So make sure to secure those trash bins, outdoor furniture, and maybe wear a ponytail for today because its going to get dusty and gusty!🗑 ♻️ 🪑👱‍♀️

Cold front moves in tonight, dropping us down to the 50s, that’s what’s going to produce those windy conditions and slight rain chances☔️ so not a good time to wash those cars!🧼🧽🚗🚙

60s by Friday, upper 60s by Saturday and then back to the 70s by Sunday.

As of now, looks like we are looking at a very windy week next week.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!😇

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25JBVZ_0eG8elEp00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTSM

Roxy’s Friday Forecast: Beautiful weekend ahead!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!☀️ Happy Friday!! TGIF!!! Well are expecting a high of 60 degrees for today, so pretty chilly but we are going to be nice and sunny so overall its going to feel like a very nice seasonal day with calm winds at around 5-10mph. If you have plans […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Roxy’s Valentine’s Day Forecast: 70s for all you lovebirds

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning lovebirds!🕊 Happy Monday and Happy Valentine’s Day!!!❤️💐🥰💕💘💗💞💖💌💟  We are expecting a beautiful day in the 70s!☀️ Our winds will be calm at around 5-10mph, so overall gorgeous day to go on a date and spend time with your significant other!👩‍❤️‍👨💕🥰 No rain chances in the forecast for today […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Happy, TX
City
El Paso, TX
KTSM

Crash closes I-10 West at Horizon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies are responding to a crash involving an RV on I-10 West before Horizon Boulevard. It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the incident, but the crash involved an RV towing a Jeep on I-10. All main lanes are closed and traffic is detoured onto Gateway […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

It’s Grrreat! Tony the Tiger back as Sun Bowl Game sponsor

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the Sun Bowl Association announced Friday the renewal of the title sponsorship for the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.   After the success of the 2019 game, which featured Arizona State defeating Florida State, 20-14, Kellogg’s took the initiative to help the Sun Bowl Association pay gameday workers […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roxy S Windy#Ktsm 9 News
KTSM

#9OT: high school basketball scores, highlights Feb. 18 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tune-in to 9 Overtime every Friday night for high school basketball highlights and scores with Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver and Sam Guzman. It’s the only high school basketball wrap-up show in the Borderland. Play of the Week First Thoughts (Girls) Trinity def. Franklin, 58-46 (Girls) Lubbock Monterey def. Chapin, 80-58 (Girls) […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Locomotive FC rolls out new kit for 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC unveiled today its new Black Primary kit for the 2022 USL Championship season. As part of its ongoing partnership with world-renowned sports and leisure brand adidas as its official kit supplier, Locomotive continues to grow its brand in bigger, more modern ways. Club official share: The newly introduced Black […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man stabbed at west El Paso apartment complex

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A man is hospitalized following a stabbing in west El Paso. It happened just after 2:30 Thursday morning at the Villas at West Mountain on the 1300 block of New Harvest Place. Right now, police are not releasing how it happened or if they are searching for a suspect. However, they […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KTSM

Riverside’s Jayden Bustillos ready for another run at state tournament

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso is sending 43 high school wrestlers to this year’s UIL Wrestling State Tournament that will take place this Friday and Saturday. One of those high school wrestlers is Riverside’s Jayden Bustillos who will look to make a run in the state tournament this weekend. This is the senior’s third […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso sends eight teams to Area Round of girls high school basketball playoffs

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The girls high school basketball playoffs are officially underway, and a total of eight local teams have punched their tickets to the Area Round (Round 2). KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action from Tuesday night. Girls High School Basketball Playoffs (Bi-District Round)Tuesday, Feb. 15 ⁠— Finals •Franklin def. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD identifies motorcyclist killed on US54

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials have identified the motorcyclist killed Monday morning in Northeast El Paso. Officers first responded to the crash on US-54 North near Ellerthorpe in Northeast El Paso, shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday morning. EPPD officials say 61-year-old Anthony Lightbourn was killed when the 2014 Honda […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Motorcyclist killed after crashing into car in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police say a motorcyclist was killed after heating the side of a vehicle pulling out of a parking lot in Far East El Paso Saturday afternoon. EPPD is withholding the identification of the motorcyclist until their next-of-kin is notified. According to preliminary information, the motorcyclist was traveling north […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Burges, Chapin, Pebble Hills girls punch tickets to Area Round of high school basketball playoffs

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The girls high school basketball playoffs are officially underway, and three local teams have already punched their tickets to the Area Round (Round 2). KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action from Monday night. Girls High School Basketball Playoffs (Bi-District Round)Monday, Feb. 14 •Pebble Hills def. San Angelo […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP scores road win over LA Tech, 63-60

RUSTON, La. (KTSM) – Souley Boum recorded his first double-double (28 points, 12 rebounds) of the season, Bonke Maring provided valuable minutes late in the second half, and the UTEP men’s basketball team scored a road win at LA Tech, 63-60, at the Thomas Assembly Center on Thursday. The win marks the Miners’ (15-10, 8-5 C-USA) […]
RUSTON, LA
KTSM

Fans drop thousands of dollars to see Bad Bunny perform

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – International superstar, GRAMMY® and multiple Latin GRAMMY® winner, Bad Bunny, is set to play in front of a sold-out crowd on Friday, Feb. 11 at the Don Haskins Center, as part of his North American tour “El Último Tour del Mundo 2022.” Fans have been eagerly anticipating this particular artist […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Truck crashes into Central El Paso Home

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) A truck crashed into a home on Alabama Ave and Savannah Ave on Tuesday evening. The owner of the home Violet Urquidez said it happened around 5:30 p.m. She described to KTSM what she heard and saw. “Well, I was downstairs and I heard a huge bang and it smelled like […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
636K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy