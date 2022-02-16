ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toilet Radio 355 – Now Owned By The Orchard Entertainment Group

By Joe Thrashnkill
 2 days ago

This week on Toilet Radio: Freaks sitting their ass down on the cheese at the supermarket / Politics! Texas style, YEEHAW!!! *fires six shooters straight up into the air* / FOOTBALL!!! *fires six shooters directly into my TV* /...

Eddie Trunk
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe Says New Episode Features ‘One of the Most Incredible’ Petroliana Collections

American Pickers brothers Mike and Robbie Wolfe have just found the paradise for petroliana collectors during their most recent adventure. In tonight’s new episode, the Wolfe brothers traveled to the Golden State where they met a man named Juan who has just about every road and petrol sign they could ever imagine. Mike has been helping fans get excited for the latest pick by posting photos throughout the day.
Deadline

Ian McDonald Dies: King Crimson & Foreigner Co-Founder Was 75

Ian McDonald, a multi-instrumentalist and co-founder of rock bands King Crimson and Foreigner, has died. He was 75. According to McDonald’s spokesperson, McDonald passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home in New York City. Cause of death has not been provided. Born in 1946 in Osterley, Middlesex, England, McDonald co-founded King Crimson in 1968 with Robert Fripp, Michael Giles, Greg Lake, and Peter Sinfield. He went on to form Foreigner in 1976 with Mick Jones, Lou Gramm, Dennis Elliott, Al Greenwood, and Ed Gagliardi. He was with the group until 1980, playing rhythm guitar, woodwinds, and keys. McDonald reunited with Foreigner’s surviving original members in 2017 and 2018. He worked with Asia, among other bands and musicians. More from Deadline'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' EPs On Entering 1960s With Season 4, "Unsettled" Future, & NYC Pivot During Covid ShootMarg Helgenberger Set For Season 2 Of 'CSI: Vegas', Will Reprise Catherine RolePeacock Bolsters Animated Kids Programming Slate With 'Megamind,' 'Abominable' Series & More
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe’s Brother Unveiling ‘Sprawling Retro Garage’ in Tonight’s Episode

American Pickers hosts Mike and Robbie Wolfe have always had a special place in their hearts reserved for vintage cars and bikes. So, whenever they have a chance to explore garages and carports on the show, they almost always come away with a new set of wheels or two to add to their vast inventory, and tonight, we finally get to see their collection.
Outsider.com

Bing Crosby Was Not a Fan of Elvis Presley: Here’s Why

Bing Crosby is one of the most lovable actors and singers of his time. The famous blue-eyed guy who gave an emotional performance of “White Christmas” in “Holiday Inn” starred in dozens of films and recorded over 100 albums. However, as another young star rose to fame, Crosby had some negative opinions.
Vulture

Snoop Dogg Now Owns Death Row Records

It appears all those joint branding efforts with Martha Stewart have really paid off. Snoop Dogg announced today that he has bought the Death Row Records brand from MNRK Music Group, which is managed by investment group Blackstone. Death Row was the label that paid Snoop in his early years, when it was primarily run by Dr. Dre and Suge Knight. “I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement. “It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members. This is an extremely meaningful moment for me.”
Cat Country 102.9

One of Country Music’s Biggest Bands will Play ABT in Billings This Summer

Add another big concert to the summer of 2022 with the announcement of multi-award-winning country music band Lonestar coming to Billings. Cat Country 102.9 presents an evening with Lonestar at the Alberta Bair Theater on Saturday, June 11, where the band will feature songs from their new album of re-recorded hit songs including No News, I'm Already There, and the number one power ballad Amazed.
Ok Magazine

Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Snaps With Daughter North As Kanye West Keeps An Eye On Pete Davidson On Instagram

Kim Kardashian is spending some quality time with her kiddos amid her ongoing beef with Kanye West. The SKIMS founder — who shares her four kids: North, 8 Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 2, with the rapper — shared a series of adorable snaps with her first born daughter while her estranged husband continues to stir up drama with her boyfriend Pete Davidson.
