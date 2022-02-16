ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Coronavirus: Men deny fraud over unregulated test kits

By Long Reads
BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo men have appeared in court accused of selling fake coronavirus test kits. Ron Huss-Smickler, 40, of Branston Street...

www.bbc.co.uk

The Independent

Grant Shapps tests positive for coronavirus

Grant Shapps has become the second Cabinet minister in five days to test positive for coronavirus.The Transport Secretary wrote on Twitter that he has “tested positive for #COVID19 so am self-isolating and testing as required”.Have tested positive for #COVID19 so am self-isolating and testing as required.— Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) February 4, 2022On Thursday he spoke in the House of Commons and visited London Marylebone railway station to record a video and pose for photographs alongside train enthusiast and former politician Michael Portillo.Foreign Secretary Liz Truss revealed she tested positive on Monday. Read More Minister claims PM ‘taking charge’ as fifth aide leaves No 10 - livePrince Andrew’s ex claims famous photo of him with Giuffre is fakeMark Zuckerberg loses $29bn overnight as people abandon Facebook
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Woman jailed following death at Stoke-on-Trent house

A woman has been jailed for four years over an attack on an acquaintance who later died. The body of Nicola Bray, 45, was found at her home on Scrivener Road in the Cliffe Vale area of Stoke-in-Trent in August 2020. Sheila Pickerill, 49, from Steel Street, Hartshill, had pleaded...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Police probe unexplained death at Telford hotel

Police are investigating the unexplained death of a woman at a hotel in Shropshire. Paramedics and police officers were called to the Arleston Inn Hotel, Telford at about 04:00 GMT on Thursday after reports of concern for a woman's safety. A woman was found in cardiac arrest, West Midlands Ambulance...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

A46 murder probe: Two more defendants appear in court

Two men have appeared in court charged with murdering two people who died in a road crash. Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21 and from Banbury, Oxfordshire, were killed on the A46 in Leicestershire, at 01:35 GMT on Friday. Rekan Karwan, of Tomlin Road, Leicester and Raees Jamal,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Grenfell fire: Woman who made 'Jewish sacrifice' Facebook posts jailed

A woman who claimed Grenfell Tower fire victims were "burnt alive in a Jewish sacrifice" has been jailed. Tahra Ahmed, 51, of Tottenham, posted a "virulently" anti-Semitic conspiracy theory on Facebook, just days after the west London fire killed 72 people. She also linked Grenfell to an anti-Semitic conspiracy surrounding...
U.K.
BBC

Yahya Sharif: Fifth man charged with Small Heath murder

A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder two months after being named by police as a suspect. Abdirahaman Yussuf is the fifth person to be charged with murdering 18-year-old Yahya Sharif in Birmingham. Mr Sharif, from Nechells, was stabbed in the Small Heath area of the city on 10...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Birmingham woman who shared extremist material jailed

A woman convicted of terrorism offences after sharing extreme videos has been jailed for five-and-a-half years. Aaminah Amatullah, 39, sent images of dead bodies, including children, to an online contact, who was in fact an undercover police officer. Sentencing at Birmingham Crown Court, the judge said he accepted mental health...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Boston man sues Uber for $63 million after he was left quadriplegic when driver crashed into a parked car

A Boston man has sued Uber for $63 million after he was left a quadriplegic when his 'dangerous' driver with a checkered driving record crashed into a parked car last spring. Will Good, 31, filed a $63 million negligence suit against the rideshare company seeking to hold Uber accountable for his injuries and for its 'unsafe business practices that endanger all driver in Massachusetts,' according to the suit, which was filed Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Fort Worth

Brilliant researcher, doctor who claimed that ‘Covid-19 was not a natural event’ and spread misinformation about the virus lost her medical license

Since the start of December last year, United States has been hit by what appears to be one of the largest Covid-19 waves since the start of the pandemic driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant easily evading vaccine immunity, natural immunity and in some cases, the immunity in those with three doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Leeds rape: Man seen carrying victim in 2015 admits attacks

A rapist caught on CCTV carrying his female victim through Leeds city centre has admitted the attack more than six years after it took place. The woman was walking to get a taxi home after a night out when Austin Osayande approached her in Kirkgate in August 2015. Police released...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

'Heartless' drug dealers 'cuckooed' woman's Nuneaton flat

Two "heartless" drug dealers forced a vulnerable woman out of her home when they took over her flat to sell heroin and crack cocaine. Diego Gomes and Ricardo Knole exploited the woman through their county line operation in Nuneaton, Warwickshire. They were convicted of possession with intent to supply and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Woman, 53, who received a message from a WhatsApp scam artist pretending to be from her 'eldest child' hits back with hilarious response pretending she has quadruplets

A woman targeted by a WhatsApp scammer gave them a taste of their own medicine after she replied with a cheeky wind-up which left the con artist baffled. June Morton, 53, from Leeds, received two messages from someone who claimed to be her 'oldest and cutest child'. The imposter claimed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
GAMINGbible

TikTok Star Charged With Murder Following Death Of Two Men

22-year-old TikTok star Mahek Bukhari has been charged with murder following the death of two men in a traffic accident in the UK. Leicester Police (via Dexerto) have confirmed that Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin (both 21) were killed after being "driven off the road” in the early hours of February 11, leading to a fatal collision on A46 in Leicestershire.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Oldham torture and kidnap: 'Sadistic' man and woman jailed

A "remorseless and sadistic" man and woman have been jailed for the violent kidnap and torture of a man. Steven Wynnyk, 41, and Sarah Davies, 33, stole hundreds of pounds from the victim, who is in his 40s, during the attack in Oldham. He was beaten with a metal pole...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Former prison governor facing jail after sending WhatsApp messages to inmate

A former prison governor is facing jail after sending WhatsApp messages to an inmate.Victoria Laithwaite, who was governor at category C prison HMP Onley, Northamptonshire admitted the offence in January and was due to be sentenced on Monday alongside co-defendant James Chalmers.At a short hearing at Northampton Crown Court, Judge Adrienne Lucking QC said although the messages only gave a “snapshot”, they suggested a “wider relationship” between the pair.Laithwaite, 47, was working as head of safer custody and equalities when she was arrested in May 2021 after a mobile phone was found in a prisoner’s cell.Her role involved having responsibility for ensuring the support of the most vulnerable inmates.The device contained WhatsApp messages between an inmate and Laithwaite.She previously pleaded guilty to an offence under Section 44 of the Serious Crime Act 2007, Northamptonshire Police said.Laithwaite, of Kislingbury, Northamptonshire, was released on conditional bail and will be sentenced at the same court on March 21.Chalmers, 29, from Coventry is also due in court on the same date, charged with possessing a mobile phone inside a prison, and appeared at Monday’s hearing via video link from Worcestershire’s HMP Hewell.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Men jailed after woman held hostage and raped in Leigh

Three men who held a woman hostage and took turns raping her during an 11-hour ordeal have been jailed. Adrian Voicu, 31, Sandokan Pachiu, 40, and Constantin Dumitru, 24, subjected the 44-year-old victim to "sickening and horrific" abuse in June last year. Greater Manchester Police said the woman was lured...
PUBLIC SAFETY

