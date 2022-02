After more than a decade of waiting, Amir Khan and Kell Brook’s grudge match is just days away.The British pair will finally go head-to-head in the ring on Saturday, when they headline at the Manchester Arena. The 35-year-olds will square off in a 149lbs catchweight bout that will bring down the curtain on their rivalry and potentially the career of one of these fighters – if not both. Khan (34-5, 21 knockouts) has not competed in almost three years, having stopped Billy Dib in July 2019, while Brook (39-3, 27 KOs) last fought in November 2020, when he was TKOed...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO