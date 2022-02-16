ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

NY Times faces backlash over Wordle changes

By Markie Martin
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BX0IB_0eG8cwuq00

( NewsNation Now ) — It isn’t five letters, but “backlash” may be the latest word for The New York Times after it purchased the viral puzzle game Wordle.

Some users have complained the puzzles have become increasingly difficult to solve.

“It kind of takes the fun out of it. I don’t know how much longer I’ll play it if the words are getting this much harder. Like before, it was kind of like, OK, it’s like a minute to five-minute game,” said Wordle player Taylar Page.

Worldle, a new country-guessing game, offers frustrating fun for geography buffs

The Times, which has popular word games such as Spelling Bee and its crossword puzzle, said “at the time it moves to The New York Times, Wordle will be free to play for new and existing players, and no changes will be made to its gameplay.”

Wordle was created by Josh Wardle, a Brooklyn software engineer. He originally made it for his partner, but released it to the public in October. On Nov. 1, only 90 people had played it. Within two months, that number had grown to 300,000 after people began sharing their scores on social media.

Now, the simple puzzle that lets players guess a five-letter word in six tries with no hints, has millions of daily players, The Times said. It’s also become a viral online phenomenon, spurring copycats such as “Airportle,” in which the player guesses airport abbreviations, and “Queertle,” with words for the queer community.

Why your Feb. 15 Wordle solution may be different than others’

To play Wordle now, players have to visit its website. Simply type in a five-letter word. If any letters turn green, you got the right letter in the right place. Yellow letters mean right letter wrong place and gray letters mean they are not in the word of the day.

Wordle’s appeal has been in part due to its simplicity. There are no bells and whistles or ads or asking for an email address to play — just a website with 30 blank squares and a keyboard. Some apps have tried to piggyback on its success, confusing people who downloaded — or even paid for — apps on their phone thinking it’s the original Wordle.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

New Bern drug trafficker sentenced to prison

NEW BERN, N.C. — District Attorney Scott Thomas announced that Tinnius Ramone Bell, 35, of New Bern, pled guilty in Craven County Superior Court to charges of Trafficking Heroin, Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Heroin, and Identity Theft. Bell received two prison sentences of 70-93 months and 15-27 months, was ordered to pay […]
NEW BERN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backlash#Video Game#Ny Times#Newsnation#The New York Times
AFP

NY Times pulls 'Singapore curry' video after backlash

The New York Times pulled a video Friday showing a Taiwan-based writer making a "Singaporean chicken curry" after furious critics in the city-state said it resembled sewage rather than a local dish. Singaporeans are fiercely proud of their culinary traditions, which fuse influences from the country's multi-ethnic population, and are sensitive to botched attempts by outsiders to portray their cherished dishes. The controversy began when the Times posted a video this month on its "nytcooking" Instagram account showing Clarissa Wei, a Taipei-based American freelance journalist, demonstrating how to make a "Singaporean chicken curry". Social media in the city-state lit up with anger, with critics saying the end product looked like filthy drain water rather than an authentic local curry.
TV & VIDEOS
makeuseof.com

4 Reasons Why Facebook Is Starting to Lose Users

Even if you've never used it, you know about Facebook. It's one of the largest social media networks in the world, existing in nearly every country. For a long time, it seemed the site could do no wrong, going from strength to strength. Now, for the first time in Facebook's...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Sports
inputmag.com

Mark Zuckerberg tearfully announces Facebook's pivot to video... again

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is definitely not freaking out about his company losing a quarter of its value this week. As such, he certainly wasn’t crying in that staff meeting where he attempted to process Meta losing more than $200 billion overnight — he’d just scratched a cornea or something.
BUSINESS
WNCT

Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden had zeroed in on a pair of finalists for his first Supreme Court pick when there were rumors last year that Justice Stephen Breyer would retire. But since the upcoming retirement was announced late last month, it has come with the rise of a third candidate, one with ready-made bipartisan support that has complicated the decision.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Distractify

Some Think Kamila Valieva Was Forced to Fall on Purpose During Her Free Skate

The women's figure skating competition has been mired in controversy throughout the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Kamila Valieva, the undisputed queen of the sport who is also just 15 years old, was mired in a doping scandal that overshadowed her incredible skill. Kamila fell during the free skate competition, and ultimately wound up missing the podium altogether and placing fourth. Now, some are wondering whether the fall was intentional.
SPORTS
The Independent

NYC Mayor Eric Adams apologizes for using racial slur

New York City Mayor Eric Adams apologized Friday after a 2019 video surfaced showing him using a racial slur for white people when talking about the New York Police Department.The video, first reported by the New York Daily News, shows Adams, who is Black speaking at a private event in December 2019, during the early stages of his mayoral run.Adams is a former New York City police officer who rose to the rank of captain before leaving to serve in elected office. While in the New York Police Department, he became an outspoken critic of the department and...
POLITICS
WNCT

Hampton police expand timeline back to November for tips on Codi Bigsby

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police have expanded their timeline for which they’re seeking information about 4-year-old Codi Bigsby’s whereabouts. Codi was reported missing by his father, Cory Bigsby, in the morning on Jan. 31. He said Codi went missing from their home in the Buckroe Point Apartment Townhomes in Hampton and was last seen around 2 a.m.
HAMPTON, VA
WNCT

WNCT

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy