Rochester native falls short of victory in JEOPARDY!

By Dan Gross
 5 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester native Emily Budd competed in Wednesday night’s JEOPARDY! game.

She squared off against Charles Fogelman, as well as Dave Rapp, who was on a three-game win streak.

Unfortunately, Budd did not take home the win after losing to Fogelman early in the game.

Budd, according to JEOPARDY! , is “a customer service personnel.”

Budd joins other Rochesterians who have competed, including f ormer English teacher and firefighter Chris Gunter , as well as historian Laura Sikes, who is famous for saying “ Alex, you’re being insensitive .”

For additional information or visit Jeopardy.com .

America’s Favorite Quiz Show™, is in its 38 th season in syndication. With a weekly audience over 20 million viewers,* JEOPARDY ! is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company; it is distributed domestically by CBS Media Ventures and internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

