Rochester native falls short of victory in JEOPARDY!

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester native Emily Budd competed in Wednesday night’s JEOPARDY! game.

She squared off against Charles Fogelman, as well as Dave Rapp, who was on a three-game win streak.

Unfortunately, Budd did not take home the win after losing to Fogelman early in the game.

Budd, according to JEOPARDY! , is “a customer service personnel.”

Budd joins other Rochesterians who have competed, including f ormer English teacher and firefighter Chris Gunter , as well as historian Laura Sikes, who is famous for saying “ Alex, you’re being insensitive .”

