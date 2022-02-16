Rochester native falls short of victory in JEOPARDY!
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester native Emily Budd competed in Wednesday night’s JEOPARDY! game.
She squared off against Charles Fogelman, as well as Dave Rapp, who was on a three-game win streak.
Unfortunately, Budd did not take home the win after losing to Fogelman early in the game.
Budd, according to JEOPARDY! , is “a customer service personnel.”
Budd joins other Rochesterians who have competed, including f ormer English teacher and firefighter Chris Gunter , as well as historian Laura Sikes, who is famous for saying “ Alex, you’re being insensitive .”
