With Stock Shares Under $1, PREIT Faces Delisting From New York Stock Exchange

 2 days ago

Image via New York Stock Exchange.

As its shares continue to linger under $1, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, the owner of the Springfield Mall, the Plymouth Meeting Mall and the Willow Grove Mall, is facing possible delisting from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

A company needs to maintain a minimum closing price of one dollar over a 30-day period to remain active on the exchange. PREIT received formal notice from the NYSE at the start of the month that its shares were not in compliance with these standards.

PREIT said it plans to regain its compliance.

The company’s stock went under $1 in December before going up for several days and then went back to trading under $1 again on January 18. The stock was trading at 90 cents a share as of Friday.

Previously, Philadelphia-based PREIT received formal notification regarding its stock falling below the threshold in October 2020. At the time, it focused on financial restructuring while working with its lender to improve liquidity and preserve financial flexibility.

PREIT filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in November 2020 and emerged from that reorganization in December 2020.

Read more about PREIT and the NYSE in the Philadelphia Business Journal.

