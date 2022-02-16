ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some Residents Dismayed to Learn a Cannabis Dispensary Opened in Wayne

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bTSyZ_0eG8c6Xf00
Image via CBS 3.

The sudden appearance earlier this month of a CBD/kratom dispensary in a closed Starbucks on Lancaster Ave. in Wayne has some parents and Radnor Township officials upset, reports the CBS 3 staff.  

 “How did a store that sells substances that are banned in 19 states literally open illegally next to two schools, three nursery schools, and two local churches without anyone knowing about it?” a parent asked at a recent Radnor Board of Commissioners meeting.

The store’s products, CBD and kratom, a pain-relieving plant, are legal in Pennsylvania but not regulated by the FDA.  

Radnor Board of Commissioners President Moira Mulroney ordered the store closed until proper approval is given.

“I had no idea that was coming in,”  Mulroney said. “They didn’t ask for permits, They didn’t abide by our code and our ordinances to open the building.”

A statement from CBD Kratom Cannabis Dispensary Vice President Dafna Revah said the company was taking action to resolve permit issues.

The company will hold information sessions for officials and the community to learn about its products.

CBD Kratom signed a lease in October 2021 “after doing due diligence” with Delaware County and the Wayne Business Overlay District, the statement read.

Read more at CBS 3 about the opening of shop in Wayne.

