NY Times faces backlash over Wordle changes

Former Democratic Sen. Al Franken suggested on Wednesday that Whoopi Golberg is not anti-Semitic because she chose "Goldberg" as her stage name. "The View" co-host was suspended from the show on Tuesday after she declared repeatedly on-air that the Holocaust was "not about race." The former Minnesota senator addressed ABC's handling of the incident during a CNN on appearance on Wednesday, citing the fact that she went by a traditionally Jewish last name professionally as proof that she is not anti-Semitic.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 16 DAYS AGO