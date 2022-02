The severe lack of affordable housing is hurting Australians right across the community – from young renters, to families seeking to buy and older people needing a stable home. The number of Australians over 55 who are homeless jumped by 28% between the 2011 and 2016 censuses. An increasing lack of affordable housing is forcing some older people to take unconventional approaches to finding a home. One of these is house-sitting. My new research published in Australian Geographer, looks at how this works – and how it doesn’t – for this often-vulnerable group. What is house-sitting? In exchange for free accommodation, house-sitters take care of...

