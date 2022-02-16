ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Ernesto C. Sioson, Sr.

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

Ernesto C. Sioson, Sr. passed away peacefully on February 14, 2022 12:04 AM at the age of 85 at Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix, AZ. Ernesto established himself as a resident of Apache Junction for the past 15+ years. A lover of reading anything in print, especially Readers Digest and the local paper, he chose to not own a TV, which is extremely rare in this day and age. He was a proud member of the Iglesia Ni Cristo locale in Tempe and through his faith found peace.

He is survived by his children: Ernie Sioson, Jr. (Riverside, CA), Adelina Hudson (Everett, WA), Jose Sioson (Chula Vista, CA), Ernadel Sioson (Palm Beach Gardens, FL), David Sioson (Southbend, IN), and Clarinda Mader (Chula Vista, CA).

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Futuristic Desert Oasis Sells for $42M and Sets Coachella Valley Record

Featuring swooping copper roofs, three interconnected pools, and an overhead shark tank, a distinctive dwelling in the California desert has raised the bar. A spectacular desert estate in the hills above Palm Desert, CA, sold for $42 million—apparently the highest price recorded in the coveted Coachella Valley. "It is...
PALM DESERT, CA
Biloxi Sun Herald

Why Are the Ultra Wealthy Flocking to This Desert Suburb?

You've heard it about Austin, Puerto Rico and, now, Arizona: the newfound ability to work from anywhere is pushing moves from big cities to previously off-the-radar locations, and setting local real estate markets aflame. Paradise Valley, an Arizona city of around 14,000 people, has found an influx of ultra wealthy...
REAL ESTATE
NBC San Diego

Multimillionaire Admits to Killing Wife in Newport Beach Home

A multimillionaire who jumped bail while awaiting trial for killing his wife in their Newport Beach home a decade ago pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder and was immediately sentenced to 15 years to life in prison. In the negotiated plea deal with prosecutors, Peter Chadwick, 57, waived all his...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
mansionglobal.com

Arizona Home With a Ballroom Sells for $12 Million

Paradise Valley, Ariz.,—the previously under-the-radar Phoenix suburb where the real-estate market has exploded since Covid—has seen another big-ticket sale, this time for $12 million. The roughly 18,000-square-foot home sits on about 1.5 acres on the side of Mummy Mountain and across from Camelback Mountain, which is “our Arizona...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Readers Digest#The Iglesia Ni Cristo#Wa#Southbend
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
666
Followers
2K+
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy