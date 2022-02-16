Ernesto C. Sioson, Sr. passed away peacefully on February 14, 2022 12:04 AM at the age of 85 at Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix, AZ. Ernesto established himself as a resident of Apache Junction for the past 15+ years. A lover of reading anything in print, especially Readers Digest and the local paper, he chose to not own a TV, which is extremely rare in this day and age. He was a proud member of the Iglesia Ni Cristo locale in Tempe and through his faith found peace.

He is survived by his children: Ernie Sioson, Jr. (Riverside, CA), Adelina Hudson (Everett, WA), Jose Sioson (Chula Vista, CA), Ernadel Sioson (Palm Beach Gardens, FL), David Sioson (Southbend, IN), and Clarinda Mader (Chula Vista, CA).