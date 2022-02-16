ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Board of supervisors voices concerns with state vaccination bills

By Chris Burton
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QYPYt_0eG8b22y00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to voice their concerns with a pair of state Senate bills concerning kids and the COVID-19 vaccine.

One bill, SB 866 , would allow minors 12 and older to get a vaccine — any vaccine — without parental consent. The other, SB 871 , would add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of required vaccinations for California schools, and remove exemptions based on ‘personal belief.’

Stay up to date with your daily news, sign up for 17 News’ daily newsletter

The Board will send letters to state senators Shannon Grove and Melissa Hurtado, urging them to vote against what the Board calls “an overreach of state power.”

“If you read those bills, it’ll make the hair on the back of your neck stand up,” District 4 Supervisor David Couch said in Tuesday’s meeting. “It did for me. This is not the country that I know, that I grew up in.”

The bills’ proponents say the legislation is necessary to protect California’s most vulnerable and immunocompromised students, and enacting the bills will help bring an end to the pandemic.

Kern supervisors oppose California leaders’ ‘take it or leave it’ approach to COVID-19 vaccines for children

Both bills still have a long road in the state government. They’ll have to pass through adjustment committees and withstand votes in both the Assembly and Senate before the governor can approve them.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Fairfax School District censures board member Moland

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Fairfax School District has censured one of its members. The Fairfax District trustees voted to censure current member and former board president Palmer Moland. Moland has been at the center of multiple controversies, and parents’ and community anger due to accusations of abusive and bullying conduct toward classified employees in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

A closer look at Kern’s candidates: Leticia Perez

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This June and November voters in Kern will face a slate of options. 17 News is sitting down with Kern’s candidates so the county can make an informed decision. Now, we are turning to the newly drawn 35th Assembly district which stretches from Arvin to Delano and includes much of East Bakersfield. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Kern Public Health reports 6 COVID-19 deaths, 1,241 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported six new COVID-19 deaths and 1,241 cases Friday. This brings the county’s totals to 231,871 total cases of COVID-19 among residents and 2,101 deaths. The department reports 186,146 people have recovered or are presumed recovered. The county has had 608,068 negative COVID-19 tests […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 Bakersfield doctors agree to pay $75K to patient in proposed settlements

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two Bakersfield doctors have agreed to pay tens of thousands of dollars to settle lawsuits alleging they refused to treat an HIV-positive patient, according to federal authorities. Drs. Umaima Jamaluddin and Chibuike Enyereibe Anucha were sued by the U.S. Department of Justice for the alleged discrimination. One suit alleged Anucha refused […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Health
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
County
Kern County, CA
KGET

A closer look at Kern’s candidates: Jasmeet Bains

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This June and November, voters in Kern will face a slate of options. 17 News is sitting down with Kern’s candidates so the county can make an informed decision. The newly-drawn 35th Assembly district stretches from Arvin to Delano and includes much of East Bakersfield. We have two candidates in this race […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Tehachapi Unified School District clarifies mask policy in its schools

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Tehachapi Unified School District is clarifying how it deals with students who do not wear masks at its schools, stressing that in some cases, they are being removed from the classroom. The district says state mandates require universal masking for students and staff, but some students choose not to comply. […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shannon Grove
KGET

California’s High-Speed Rail: Central Valley is at the center of the plan and the latest political feud

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been almost four years since California’s high-speed rail first broke ground in the Central Valley. Despite some framework for the track now standing upright, and Governor Gavin Newsom recently proposing  $4.2 billion dollars to finish the section from Bakersfield to Merced, California’s plan to build the nation’s first bullet train […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

California to unveil shift to ‘endemic’ approach to virus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California officials will unveil a plan for coexisting with the coronavirus, which scientists say is likely to be around for the foreseeable future. The plan presumes the most populous state is entering an endemic stage, where the virus still exists in a community but becomes manageable as immunity builds. “The focus […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

In-person attendance will resume at Kern Superior Court

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The public will be allowed into Kern County court proceedings once again starting Friday, according to court officials. The prior restrictions came in January when the omicron COVID-19 variant arrived in the county. Those restrictions said, “In-person access to all Kern County Superior Courthouses will only be permitted for: parties, attorneys, […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#State Senate#State Government#17 News#The Board#Kern#Assembly#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

Tehachapi police chief decides to put off retirement, will stay on the job

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Just weeks after announcing his retirement, Tehachapi’s police chief says he’s decided to stay on the job. Chief Kent Kroeger has been at the helm of the department since 2014. In December, he announced plans to retire on April 1. But Kroeger said after careful consideration and discussions with city leaders, […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
KGET

KGET

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy