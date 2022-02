Annapolis’ annual ‘Pass, Pick & Play is accepting donations of gently-used sporting equipment now through March 11. Now in its fifth year, Pass, Pick & Play helps residents get rid of unused equipment and equips local families, at no cost, with sporting equipment they might not otherwise be able to afford. Pass, Pick & Play is an initiative of the Armstrong family with the support of the City of Annapolis Recreation and Parks. Items are being collected at four locations (see below). Donated items will be distributed during an event on Saturday, March 26, 2022, between 10 a.m. and noon at the Pip Moyer Recreation Center.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO