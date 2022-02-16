Abbott highlights Texas economy, appeals to Tyler voters during Smith County Republican Party fundraiser

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott visited Tyler Tuesday night and spoke about the Texas economy, the border and the fentanyl crisis in the state.

Abbott gave a keynote address after 7 p.m. at the Smith County Republican Party Lincoln Reagan Dinner. The event was part of the Keep East Texas Red Fundraiser that benefits the local Republican Party. The dinner happened at The Villa at 7891 Highway 110 North.

“Every year that I have been governor, Texas has been the number one state in the U.S. as the best state for doing business. Every year that I have been governor, Texas has received the Governor’s Cup. The Governor’s Cup goes top the governor of the state that ranks number one in the U.S. for economic development and new jobs created from that economic development,” said Abbott.

To see Abbott’s full speech, click below.

Monday was the first day of early voting in Texas and during the event, Abbott also appealed to voters.

“We’re behind when the votes are counted in the five largest cities in the state of Texas,” he said. “The future of Texas will be tied to the percentage of voter turnout we are able to achieve in counties like Smith County. We need you to stand in the gap to protect the future of Texas and the United States of America.”

Abbott also spoke about the 10,000 Texas National Guards and state troopers that are at the southern border to address the migration issues. The governor also said he has passed several laws to protect Second Amendment rights, and he mentioned the fentanyl crisis that has caused hundreds of Texans to lose their lives.

On Monday, a new poll by the University of Texas at Austin and the Texas Politics Project was released and 1,200 registered voters participated.

According to the poll, Gov. Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton have stronger support from voters than the other Republican candidates in the primaries, said 41% of people who are planning to vote in the Republican Primary.

The poll also predicted that Abbott would win a hypothetical race for governor against Beto O’Rourke 47%-37%. Additionally, Abbott raised $1.4 million in the first 20 days of January while O’Rourke obtained $1.3 million.

Former state Sen. Don Huffines and former Texas Republican Party Chair Allen West are also gubernatorial candidates. 60% of poll respondents who said they will vote in the Republican party sided with Abbott. West received support from 15% of voters and West got 14%.

