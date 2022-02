NEW YORK, Feb 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - When an industry keeps earning higher returns than it needs, competition should theoretically eat its lunch. Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and its peers prove that doesn’t happen in finance. The Wall Street firm has boosted its medium-term target for return on equity to around 15%, a move presumably meant to narrow a valuation gap with chief rival Morgan Stanley (MS.N) read more . Both are betting that Wall Street’s super-sized profits are here to stay.

BUSINESS ・ 20 HOURS AGO