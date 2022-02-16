Chair Yoga

Yoga is the union between body, mind and spirit. Join us for our next 8-week session of Yoga classes at 10:30 a.m. on the following Fridays: Feb. 25, March 4, 11, 25, April 1, 8, 15 and 22. The cost is $53 per person. Everyone is welcome. Come just as you are, on your own personal journey towards greater non-judgmental self-awareness. There are no fitness prerequisites to be able to develop a very meaningful and effective yoga practice, however, participants should be comfortable on the ground for an extended period of time with a yoga mat. Please pay for the class at the time you sign up.
