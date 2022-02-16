ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

F1 2022 car run highlights visibility concerns, say Williams duo

By Jonathan Noble
Motorsport.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pair completed a shakedown of their Mercedes-powered Williams FW44 at a wet Silverstone on Tuesday, as the squad unveiled an all-new livery for the season ahead. And although the rules restricted their running to 100 kilometres in total, and the day was hit by rain, both drivers admit concerns that...

www.motorsport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorsport.com

Ferrari to complete Fiorano F1 demo event with new F1-75 car

Ferrari launched its new car for the 2022 season on Thursday, featuring a radical design under the revised technical regulations and a new red and black livery. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are set to enjoy their first extended running in the F1-75 car when pre-season testing begins at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on 23 February, one month before the new season gets underway in Bahrain.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Charles Bradley is Motorsport.com’s Global Editor in Chief. After spending five years in the aerospace industry in his native North Wales, while working weekends as a freelance writer at racetracks around the UK, Charles joined the staff of Motoring News in the heart of London. He transferred to the nascent Autosport.com team in 2000 before transitioning to the magazine, becoming its Editor between 2011 and 2014. Charles then upped sticks to work in America, as Motorsport.com’s Editor in Chief, where he created the multi-national and multi-lingual editorial team that quickly became the world’s most-read motorsport website. He was instrumental in delivering three of the biggest Global F1 Fan Surveys in sports history and is also a multiple award-winning scriptwriter. Charles is also an overseas member of the Guild of Motoring Writers. He lives in Miami Beach with his wife Helen – and a cat that’s named after Serbia’s top football club.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Watch live: Mercedes reveals new W13 Formula 1 car for 2022

The Mercedes W13 car will be presented to the world in a live stream event, starting at 9am GMT, which you can watch via the Motorsport TV player. Mercedes has won the last eight constructors' titles, and will enter the new regulation cycle in 2022 looking to continue its domination of F1 since the introduction of the V6 hybrid power units.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

What sets the Williams FW44 apart from F1 2022 rivals so far

Starting up front, the nose is much more domed than we’ve seen presented by the other teams so far, with the chassis top following a similar design. The nose tip is connected to the second of four front wing elements, with the mainplane drooped down in the central region to help direct airflow to the underside of the nose.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monaco#The New Cars#Mercedes
Motorsport.com

Why Ferrari Could Be A Dark Horse In F1 2022

Ferrari unveiled its F1-75 2022 Formula 1 contender today, and it instantly became 2022s most radically designed car yet. But is that a good thing? And with such high hopes for Ferrari this year, can they get back on a winning form?
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

How Alfa’s shock F1 test reveals the most 2022 design secrets yet

The front wing appears to be more like the final spec that you’d expect to see in testing than what we’ve already seen from other teams. Alfa has opted for a very unloaded outer section once again, having been the team that ran the most aggressive iteration when the regulations were changed in 2019.
CARS
Motorsport.com

Why 2022 Could Be Mercedes' Biggest Challenge Yet

Mercedes' W13 Formula 1 contender might not look as extreme at first glance, but the closer you look, the more detailed the car appears. But with the clean slate technical regulations, 2022's tech, and fighting the rest of the grid on a fresh field, will be Mercedes' biggest challenge in F1 yet. Luke Smith and Jon Noble discuss the strengths of the team's lineup, the confidence within the team, and what they'll be facing this year.
MERCEDES, TX
Motorsport.com

Porsche, Red Bull nearing deal over F1 partnership from 2026

The Volkswagen Group has been weighing up a potential F1 entry under the next generation of power units arriving in 2026 for some time, with officials from its Porsche and Audi brands playing a key role in high-stakes meetings. Porsche has been linked with a potential Red Bull tie-up since...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Motorsport.com

Why Masi's departure from F1 was an inevitable call

However, while we knew changes to F1's system of refereeing were coming, there was always a chance that the beleaguered Australian would remain part of a revamped system, perhaps working alongside others. Indeed until just a few days ago sources suggested that he would still be in the picture. In...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Could Pagenaud and Meyer Shank challenge for the IndyCar title?

Over the last few years, in conversation and in writing, there have been times when I’ve described Simon Pagenaud as puzzling, troubled, enigmatic, lacking confidence and one of those guys who needs everything au point with his setup in order to give his best. I’ve also opined that when...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Keselowski calls NASCAR's recent changes a "huge success"

2022 is a year of change for the sport, and especially for Keselowski. After spending the last 12 years with Team Penske, he left the No. 2 car behind for an entirely new challenge at Roush. Once a super team with five full-time entries, the organization has struggled in recent...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Joey Logano admits fault, calls Duel crash a "dumb mistake"

While exiting Turn 2 on the final of 60 laps, Logano was leading but Chris Buescher darted to the inside to attempt a pass for the lead. Logano, however, dove down trying to block Buescher’s advance and instead got hit from behind and slammed into the outside wall, which brought out a caution and did significant damage to his No. 22 Ford.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Latifi reveals security employment after F1 Abu Dhabi death threats

Latifi released a statement nine days after the final race of the 2021 season calling out the abuse he had received on social media “in the hope that this maybe sparks another conversation about online bullying and the drastic consequences it can have on people”. The Canadian driver...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Motorsport.com

The design trends to watch in the 2022 F1 car launches

Although the VF-22 may be different when it appears at the first test, the early snapshot was enough to provide some insight into how teams have approached things in a different way to the FOM show cars we saw last year. As F1 now builds up for a run of...
CARS
motor1.com

Williams explains decision to remove Senna S logo from 2022 F1 car

Williams team principal Jost Capito has explained why the team has removed the logo paying tribute to three-time world champion Ayrton Senna from its Formula 1 cars after 27 years. Since 1995, the first season after Senna's death at Imola driving a Williams FW16, the team had been displayed the...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Penske, RFK Racing face potential Next Gen NASCAR penalties

Several wheels from Team Penske and RFK Racing cars were confiscated by NASCAR inspectors on Friday morning. Team Penske drivers include Joey Logano, Austin Cindric, Ryan Blaney and Harrison Burton (for the Wood Brothers). RFK Racing drivers are Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher. The tires have been transported back to...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

On this day in 2016: Olympic champion Victoria Pendleton unseated in jumps debut

Victoria Pendleton was unseated on her first ride over regulation fences in the Betfair Switching Saddles ‘Grassroots’ Fox Hunters’ Chase at Fakenham on this day in 2016.The double Olympic cycling champion, then 35, had never sat on a horse before taking up the sport less than a year before and was unscathed after falling off the nine-year-old Pacha Du Polder.Pendleton was riding Pacha Du Polder for a second time after being beaten in a photo-finish on the same horse at Milborne St Andrew point-to-point the previous January.The Paul Nicholls-trained gelding, the 8-13 favourite for the three-mile race at Fakenham, was...
SPORTS
Motorsport.com

FIA "won't hesitate" to act on F1 2022 flexi-floor "abuse"

F1's all-new rules era this season has led to a shift to a more ground effect concept, with much more of a car's downforce generated by airflow running under the floor. The new cars have large Venturi tunnels on the underside to help direct the air, and the design changes have prompted a rethink about finding fresh performance gains.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Honda calls for MotoGP-style testing concessions in WSBK

Current WSBK rules restrict all teams to 10 days of private testing across the year, with the exception of a two-day Dorna test taking place immediately prior to the opening round. MotoGP on the other hand operates a two-tier system, essentially banning testing with race riders outside of official pre-season...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy