Senior Bingo

Ladies--It's a daytime just for you filled with fun, Bingo and champagne all to raise funds for Harmony Home-an essential non-profit agency here in the Permian Basin that advocates and assists children who are victims of sexual abuse and their families. It all happens at the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, 305 E. 5th Street in Odessa on Friday, March 4th from 11 am-2 pm. The champagne reception, silent auction, lunch, and bingo all benefit Harmony Home to help end child abuse in the Permian Basin.
