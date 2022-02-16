ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Senior Bingo

manchestermo.gov
 2 days ago

1st & 3rd Thursdays of the...

manchestermo.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Hartford Business

Foxwoods plans indoor water park, new bingo and expo spaces

Foxwoods Resort Casino plans to undertake several major expansion projects over the coming months and years, including the addition of an indoor waterpark, a new bingo hall and a new expo center, casino officials announced Tuesday. In a statement released to coincide with its 30th anniversary, Foxwoods said it has...
GAMBLING
Sun-Journal

Join Mary Hembrow and friends for BINGO!

Organizer Mary Hembrow is pleased to announce the next BINGO date! Have some fun with a great group of people this month on March 16 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Rangeley Town House, 14 School Street. It’s all free, including candy and everyone is welcome!. Comments are...
RANGELEY, ME
Atlanta News

Music Bingo at ASW Distillery

The Battery Atlanta has lined up a heartwarming mix of events and offerings the community is sure to swoon over this month. From devouring special Valentine's Day menus at C. Ellet’s and EATaliano and sipping cocktails at CRÚ Food & Wine Bar to cheering on the teams during the Big Game at Live! and Yard House, The Battery Atlanta provides guests with a plentitude of possibilities for a memorable month! Music enthusiasts can also visit the Coca-Cola Roxy for live performances from artists like Nicky Jam and Hippie Sabotage.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bingo
Fremont Tribune

Bingo event will support Fremont Area Veterans Coalition

A bingo event to support veterans will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Fremont Commons Apartments Clubhouse, 550 S. Johnson Rd., in Fremont. All proceeds will support the Fremont Area Veterans Coalition which provides shadow boxes to veterans and their families so memories of their military service can be remembered.
FREMONT, NE
thebossmagazine.com

Is Bingo the Perfect Team-Building Exercise for Employees?

When you’re the boss, empowering employees is a regular part of your day. As you know, workers are more likely to be productive when they are empowered because they are satisfied and committed to the company. A direct side-effect is stronger job performance. However, it’s hard to choose a strategy to keep morale high since there are so many on the market. While retreats are relaxing and parties are fun, it could be that a game of bingo is the ideal partner.
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Culpeper Star Exponent

Mardi Gras themed luxury bingo to benefit SAFE

A fantastic local corporate sponsor is putting the ‘O’ for outstanding in SAFE’s Mardi Gras luxury bingo soiree and benefit taking place next weekend at The Refinery downtown. That’s according to one of the event organizers, Julie Yowell, a longtime, hands-on supporter of Services to Abused Families....
CULPEPER, VA
Herald-Dispatch

WV Batman reads at local elementary bingo

HUNTINGTON — To share the message of kindness and anti-bullying, local children’s author John Buckland, also known as WV Batman, visited Central City Elementary on Thursday evening. Buckland read his book “Broken Toy Hero,” a story about toys that overcome adversity and learn how to be good friends....
HUNTINGTON, WV
cbs19news

Foundation raising money for playground through raffle

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Lake Monticello Community Foundation is giving residents the chance to win big while supporting an important cause. The foundation is raising money for a playground at Lafayette Park that everyone can enjoy. It will have wheelchair-accessible equipment, seating and surfaces. To help reach...
CHARITIES
LoneStar 92

Ladies–It’s Bingo And Bubbly! March 4th In Odessa To Benefit Harmony Home!

Ladies--It's a daytime just for you filled with fun, Bingo and champagne all to raise funds for Harmony Home-an essential non-profit agency here in the Permian Basin that advocates and assists children who are victims of sexual abuse and their families. It all happens at the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, 305 E. 5th Street in Odessa on Friday, March 4th from 11 am-2 pm. The champagne reception, silent auction, lunch, and bingo all benefit Harmony Home to help end child abuse in the Permian Basin.
ODESSA, TX
WFMZ-TV Online

Fightin Phils to host 'Celebrate Faith Nights"

READING, Pa. -- Players from the Reading Fightin Phils will be celebrating their successes through their faith with fans during "Celebrate your Faith Night." Fightin Phils officials said Friday the team will join fans for the event on three Thursdays during the season this summer: June 16, July 14 and Aug. 4 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
READING, PA
Power 95.9

Whose Ready For A Fun ‘Bingo Night’ in Texarkana For a Great Cause?

Bingo is a fun game to play and it's even better when it's for a great cause. Coming up in March it's the first Bingo Night hosted by For the Sake of One. It will all get started Friday, March 11 at 6:30 PM at Silver Star Smokehouse in Texarkana. Enjoy free appetizers and tea. If you want more all the other food and drinks at Silver Star Smokehouse will be available for purchase.
TEXARKANA, TX
News Channel 25

Black-owned businesses highlighted in new Bingo card

KILLEEN, Texas — Rhea Bridges is a Mortgage Loan Officer in Killen and she has lived in Central Texas her whole life. She recently started a Black History Month Bingo to highlight Black-owned businesses in the area. "Really just wanted to get out and get the community involved, everyone...
KILLEEN, TX
B100

Clinton Businesses Encourage Residents To Shop Local With Bingo Game

We love our local businesses in the Quad Cities and listening area. Local businesses are important to our community and local economy which is why it is so crucial to support our local businesses. Local businesses in Clinton have come together during the month of February to encourage residents to shop local with a game of 'Retail Bingo' that includes high-dollar prizes for those who win.
CLINTON, IA
QuadCities.com

Rock Out With Rock Star Bingo

The Tangled Wood (Bettendorf, IA) If you know what song contains these lyrics, you would probably love Rock Star Bingo!. And she’s loving him with that body, I just know it,. Yeah ‘n’ he’s holding her in his arms late, late at night.”. What is Rock...
BETTENDORF, IA
Examiner Enterprise

'Fun Piano's' night rakes in support for PTI

The Frank Phillips Club was excited to present an over-sized $16,364.30 check to the Paths to Independence (PTI) school on Tuesday. The donation was the result of the club's "Fun Piano's" fundraising event held last month to support the state's only accredited pre-kindergarten to 12th grade school that serves children and adults with autism.
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy