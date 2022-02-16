ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Pose’ star Rodriguez to receive GLAAD Media Awards honor

conchovalleyhomepage.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — “Pose” star Michaela Jaé “Mj” Rodriguez will be honored at the GLAAD Media Awards for her efforts to advance acceptance for LGBTQ people of color. Rodriguez, the first transgender woman to receive a lead actress Emmy nomination, will receive...

www.conchovalleyhomepage.com

