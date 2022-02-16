ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Anna Sui RTW Fall 2022

By Emily Mercer
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rf13s_0eG8YH5j00
Anna Sui RTW Fall 2022 Richie Lee Davis/Courtesy of Anna Sui

The world of Anna Sui has always been chock full of pop culture references. As of late, the designer has been looking to the past, both inside her vast archive and out, blending retro nostalgia with youthful, modern flair. For fall, Sui referenced ’20s opulent Art Deco, ’60s Mod and the flair of ’80s New Wave, peppering ’90s Brit pop and punk and Y2K influences for her delightful, upbeat collection.

“When I started thinking about this collection, I was thinking of the period of New Wave. I loved the artists that did all the album covers for The Psychedelic Furs, Billy Idol, David Bowie — which was Derek Boshier and Barney Bubbles. When I was looking at the art, I thought it was very Art Deco, so I mixed that in; then I incorporated Mod into the whole thing because I saw a great documentary on ‘Ready, Steady, Go,’ which was a TV program in England in the ‘60s. They would debut bands — their hostess Cathy McGowan was the trend setter. She had a Vidal Sassoon haircut and wore Mary Quant. Whatever she wore set the pace and whatever bands went on the show were number one in England the next week. The Beatles, the Stones — all the early British groups.”

She quite literally set the stage — debuting a “Ready, Steady, Go” rock ‘n’ roll fashion film set (directed by her niece Jeannie Sui Wonders) at the Bowery Electric with fashionably eclectic bandmates and audience to match.

Offering her take on the music program’s stylish King’s Road cast, Sui had cute show-going couples in layers of mohair New Wave color-blocked knits, black patent pants and genderless power plaid blazers (accessorized with John Fluevog creepers, Sui-themed band pins and studded punk belts). There were paillette and sequined party-ready frocks, schoolgirl dresses with faux fur coats (both zebra and shaggy) and Deco neckties, tweedy miniskirts, English leather coats, Michael Economy “Bubblegum Girl” graphic T-shirts, and homespun granny square crochet knits with Lurex fishnet tights and layers of adorable printed separates, topped off with plastic pop jewelry (a la the punk days from Funk Plus) and laser-cut name plate belts. Sui even brought back James Coviello’s famous doggy backpacks, which he had made for her in the ’90s, in shades of tangerine dream and purple haze.

Sui certainly had fun this season, and it showed. It won’t take long for the designer’s fashionable ensemble to dance their way into the reopening nightlife scenes of today.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Alexis Mabille Couture Spring 2022

With a return to the runway at his favored venue, the Salle Pleyel, Alexis Mabille toned down the color palette and relaxed the silhouettes in places with his playful spring collection, entitled “Desire.”. In tones of blush, black and white, he toyed with proportions at length. The first look...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Natasha Zinko RTW Fall 2022

Natasha Zinko is here to have fun, and doesn’t believe in taking herself — or fashion — too seriously. She has moved to designing fully genderless collections, dressing boys up in her signature printed dresses, or offering supersized leather outerwear or denim separates that just require the right attitude from the wearer.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

How Celebrities Are Already Wearing Pantone’s Fall 2022 Colors on the Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Celebrities like Zendaya, Anya Taylor-Joy, Gigi Hadid and more have already tapped into Pantone’s fall 2022 color trends for their recent red carpet appearances. The color institute released its fall 2022 report on Thursday, detailing the 15 hues it anticipates will be major color trends this fall. The report includes a wide spectrum of shades, ranging from neutrals like soft beiges and deep grays to bright hues like a neon orange and rich fuchsia.More from WWDCelebrities Wearing Pantone's Fall 2022 ColorsPhotos of Janet Jackson's Style'Pam & Tommy' Red Carpet Photos While the color trends are...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vidal Sassoon
Person
Mary Quant
Person
Billy Idol
Person
Anna Sui
Person
David Bowie
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Takes Miami in Tropical Lace Slip Dress and Strappy Sandals for Michael Kors

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Bella Hadid shared a behind-the-scenes look at Michael Kors’ latest campaign, straight from Miami. While lounging on a dais, the supermodel wore a lacy white slip dress. The summer-ready style featured thin straps, as well as a nude lining and lace in the shapes of palm leaves. Hadid’s look was complete with gold bangles and hoop earrings, as well as a bright red version of Kors’ Greenwich handbag. The $298 style included a structured leather silhouette and gold chain handle. “@michaelkors...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

You May Need To Sit Down Before You See Kate Middleton’s New Hair Color—We're Stunned!

Kate Middleton has enjoyed a bright and glossy brunette hair coloring over the past several months, but to usher in the new year and the cold winter months the 40-year-old royal took a trip to the salon to try out a darker, uber shiny look. Straying from the long and flowing, perfectly coiffed curls she wore for her birthday photoshoot, January called for a shorter cut for Middleton as well.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Is the Perfect Model Posing in a Gucci Monogrammed Suit and Pink Handbag

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Zaya Wade continues to showcase her keen eye for exciting prints. The influencer shared a photo on Instagram yesterday that showed her wearing a brown matching Gucci suit that incorporated the signature double “G” monogram all over the garments. The suit had a slender tapered look  accessorized with a pair of sleek white sunglasses that had bold yellow lenses for an added pop of color, and she also carried a pink Gucci Bamboo 1947 small top handle bag that perfectly...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Ciara Gets Tropical in Threadbare Halter Dress, Leather Bralette and Wrapped Reptilian Stiletto Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ciara went tropical while promoting Ten To One rum. The “All You’ve Got” actress posed behind the scenes on Instagram in a daring halter-neck dress, which featured a dark brown leather bra top, knotted leather straps and ring accents. The musician’s ensemble was cinched with a draped skirt composed of numerous red threads, creating an alluring and intricate garment. Ciara’s look was complete with diamond stud earrings and gold bangles. “Mood #Weekend,” the singer captioned a photo dump, which included her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Deco#New Wave#The Psychedelic Furs#Beatles#British#The Bowery Electric
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Jeffree Star to Launch Skin Care Brand

Click here to read the full article. Jeffree Star is growing his beauty empire to a new category. The beauty influencer and YouTube star-turned-entrepreneur is gearing up to debut Jeffree Star Skin, a line that’s been years in the making. The brand is launching with seven products that offer a full skin care routine and reflect Star’s own everyday essentials.More from WWDPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'The Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift IdeasAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022 “[The pandemic] opened up a whole new world and we just happened to be developing skin care for years now, so the...
SKIN CARE
Hello Magazine

Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts, 61, looks unreal in figure-hugging leather pants

Deborah Roberts made her fans look twice when she surprised them by rocking a pair of figure-hugging leather pants. The 61-year-old looked phenomenal in the black, buttery slacks which she teamed with a floral blouse that was worn tucked in to highlight her trim waist. Deborah opted for full glam and looked radiant with a subtle pop of pink blusher and rosy lips.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Pharrell Gets Funky in Knit Cardigan and Brown Boots at Chanel Spring 2022 Couture Paris Fashion Week Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Pharrell looked undeniably cozy at Chanel’s Spring 2022 couture show in Paris. The musician was part of a star-studded front row that included Margot Robbie, Sophia Coppola and Vanessa Paradis, among others. The N.E.R.D. vocalist arrived in a maroon Chanel cardigan. The knit number featured long sleeves and a knee-length hem, as well as pink tweed piping, cuffs and front pockets. Layered over lightly distressed blue jeans and a purple T-shirt, the comfy piece gave a softer side to Pharrell’s colorful...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Cosmopolitan

Kate Hudson just showed off her natural curly hair texture and we’re obsessed

Between photoshoots, red carpet appearances and roles in movies, it’s fair to say that celebs spend a lot of their time sitting in a beauty room getting ready. Of course, we’re so here for incredible beauty moments – just look at the time Jennifer Lopez rocked ‘sculpted’ hair. And who could forget Kim Kardashian’s $10,000 ponytail, which measured in at a whopping 75 inches?
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton rocks casual jeans during London outing

The Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed an impromptu shopping trip out in London, paying a visit to Peter Jones in Sloane Square on Friday. In photos obtained by the MailOnline, the royal was photographed as she left the store, and she opted for a casual look for the trip to the shops. She had donned a grey cable knit jumper from Ralph Lauren, skinny jeans and boots and she made sure to keep warm with a large grey check coat. She also made sure to stay safe when she was in the store, as she was photographed wearing a blue disposable face mask.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Anne Hathaway Sparkles in Sheer Purple Dress and Glossy Sky-High Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Anne Hathaway kicked off press for her upcoming Apple TV+ miniseries, “WeCrashed,” in style this week. The “Locked Down” star shared her first press look on Instagram, featuring a dazzling purple Valentino dress. The knee-length number featured a velvety bodice with a sheer skirt and 3/4-length sleeves. The ensemble gained dramatic flair from a waist-high slit, as well as long fringe cascading from its sleeves and hem. The piece was complete with sparkly sequin accents for a burst of sleek...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Jason Wu Collection RTW Fall 2022

“I wanted something that felt like raw emotion, and I hope the clothes reflect that,” Jason Wu said ahead of his Saturday afternoon runway show. Contrasting his color-drenched spring collection, the designer wanted his fall designs to reflect his current mood. “I wanted something that felt beautiful and poetic, but also a little bit more sober,” he added.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
bravotv.com

Milania Giudice Dazzled in a Glittering Green Gown at Her Sweet 16

Milania Giudice has grown up right before our very eyes! After turning 16 on February 2, The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter celebrated the milestone with an epic birthday bash, donning a glamorous green gown for the momentous occasion. Milania feted her special day in style, as several of...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

New York Fall 2022 Designer Inspirations: Part Three

Much like the underpinnings of a couture dress, a designer’s creative process can be just as beautiful and intriguing as the final product. Ahead of the first day of New York Fashion Week on Friday, designers gave WWD exclusive access into the making of their garments — a first look before first looks.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kate Beckinsale Blows Bubbles in Leggings, Tank Top and Chunky Platform Boots With Her Unamused Cat

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kate Beckinsale was stylishly—and comfortably—dressed for a day of at-home play with her cat, Clive and producer pal Jarrett Sackman. The “Guilty Party” star danced around her kitchen with Sackman in a new Instagram video, as both used plastic toy guns to fill the air with bubbles. For the occasion, Beckinsale wore a dark red tank top layered over two other black and white sleeveless tops, as well as black leggings. She completed her look with a black headband. Unamused, Clive...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Dua Lipa Looks to Balenciaga, Mugler, Marine Serre for Opening Night of ‘Future Nostalgia’ Tour

Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa’s highly anticipated “Future Nostalgia” tour has begun and it’s looking like the singer will not disappoint in terms of fashion. During the tour’s opening night on Thursday at the FTX Arena in Miami, the British singer naturally had multiple outfit changes, wearing the likes of Balenciaga and Mugler.More from WWDBreakout Style Star Julia Fox's Best Style Moments2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet: PhotosFront row at Balenciaga RTW Spring 2022 For one act of the concert, she wore a custom look by Balenciaga, featuring a lingerie bodysuit with fluo yellow lace and was paired...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

18K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy