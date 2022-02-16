ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Immaculata Celebrates 50th Anniversary of First Women’s College Basketball National Championship

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RZTeH_0eG8YERY00
The 1972 Immaculata women's basketball team.Image via Immaculata University.

On Sunday, March 19, 1972, Immaculata University’s women’s basketball team etched its name into sports history as the first women’s college basketball national champions. The team won two additional titles in 1973 and 1974. The Mighty Macs continued their dominance, reaching the Final Four in the following three seasons, placing second in 1975 and 1976 and fourth in 1977.

The Immaculata Mighty Macs played a huge part in the evolution of women’s sports since the 1970s. Their Cinderella story was made into a Hollywood movie, The Mighty Macs. Several players continued their love of the game by becoming high-profile professional and collegiate coaches — making their mark from the sidelines. Other players became doctors, teachers, philanthropists, or businesswomen.

The 1972 victory is now a landmark moment in the history of college sports: the Mighty Macs were an underdog team from a small women’s college in suburban Philadelphia with a gym that burned to the ground years before. The women had to sell toothbrushes to fund their trip to Illinois for the first women’s national collegiate championship tournament. Even then, only eight of the 11 players could go, flying standby.

The players crowded four to a room and washed their wool uniforms in hotel sinks. They defeated South Dakota State University (60-47), Indiana State University (49-46), Mississippi State School for Women (46-43), and regional rival West Chester University (52-48). The Mighty Macs finished the season 24-1.

“To think that 11 young women and their equally young coach raised the profile and changed the perception of women’s sports is amazing. And that it happened at Immaculata University, which supported these students on the court and in the classroom, is beyond amazing,” said Immaculata President Barbara Lettiere. “I was a senior at Immaculata in 1972 and winning the championship that year is something I will never forget. Immaculata shocked the world of college sports, and the rest is history!”

To honor the 50th anniversary of that first championship, Immaculata is recognizing members of all three national championship teams during a campus celebration on Friday, March 18 from 12-3 PM. The Mighty Macs and their legendary coach, Cathy Rush, will celebrate this milestone with members of the campus community, the current women’s basketball team, and Tim Chambers, director of The Mighty Macs.

During March 14-20, the entire campus community will celebrate the Mighty Macs with various events and displays depicting the teams’ achievements. Discover more about the championship Mighty Macs. For more information about the 50th-anniversary event, e-mail lszyjka@immaculata.edu.

Image via Immaculata University.

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Clarion hires Raymond Monica as football coach

Clarion filled its football vacancy Thursday by naming Raymond Monica head coach. The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference school did not retain Chris Weibel, who guided the Golden Eagles for seven seasons but saw the team finish 0-10 last year. Assistant Matt Hanhold served as interim head coach while Clarion looked...
CLARION, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
KXRM

Southern Colorado wrestlers advance to CHSAA state finals

DENVER — Day two of the CHSAA state wrestling championships set the stage for Saturday’s Parade of Champions. Three wrestlers from Pueblo East in the 4A boys ranks are headed to the state championship match in their respective weight classes — LJ Herburger, Weston Dalton, and Sebastian Freeman. The Pikes Peak region will be well-represented […]
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Semi-finals of the State High School Wrestling Championships

Word of advice, do not mess with Sarah Savidge. The Doherty star welcomed her opponent to the Savidge garden but didn't keep her there long. Savidge, who is looking for her first state crown, twisted her opponent like she was tightening a screw. She pinned her in one minute and thirty-three seconds and is headed The post Semi-finals of the State High School Wrestling Championships appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana State University#First Women#Immaculata University#West Chester University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Morning Call

Colonial League boys basketball championship: Shorthanded Wilson runs past Southern Lehigh to Colonial League crown

The Wilson Warriors were missing their second-leading scorer and a second-team all-league selection in Friday night’s Colonial League boys basketball championship game at Freedom High School. But what they weren’t missing was a lot of energy, determination and grit. Those elements and a fast start were enough to carry Wilson to a 56-50 win over Southern Lehigh and the program’s first league ...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WETM 18 News

Ben Terwilliger makes first appearance for East Carolina baseball

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning native Ben Terwilliger showed no rust in his first outing on the mound. Terwilliger, a graduate student transfer with two years remaining of eligibility, threw his first outing in relief for D-I East Carolina University on Friday. Ben appeared out of the bullpen in the top of the 5th inning […]
ELMIRA, NY
KREX

2022 Colorado State Wrestling Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals got underway in the CHSAA State Wrestling Championship Tourney early Friday in Denver. As for west slope teams, cedaredge lead the way in wrestlers advancing to the semifinals. Olathe's Nicole Koch's pursuit of a 4th straight tile continued. Junction advanced two. And Palisade's Keyton Young continued his State debut campaign.
WWE
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy