“As we all know, wards 7 and 8 have been neglected for years on end, no matter who’s in charge or who wins.”. That’s the brutally honest assessment that Adedayo Kosoko, a Ward 8 Educator, recently gave us when we got to talking about this year’s mayoral election in D.C. Fair or not, Kosoko’s take on the state of the majority-Black and predominantly low-income areas east of the Anacostia River has long held, and has in many ways gotten more entrenched as development, businesses, and new residents have flooded into neighborhoods on the other side of town.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 DAYS AGO