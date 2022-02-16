ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CEOWORLD magazine Announces Appointment of Three New Board Members: Prince Georges IV, 11th Duke of Royan; Dr. Bartosz Marcinkowski; and Dr. William Putsis

By Sophie Ireland
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEOWORLD magazine (ISSN: 2771-7216), the definitive magazine for CEOs, CFOs, high-level executives, business leaders, and high net worth individuals, today announced the appointments of Prince Georges IV, 11th Duke of Royan; Dr. Bartosz Marcinkowski; and Dr. William Putsis to its External Advisory Board (EAB). The changes reflect a thoughtful and strategic...

Benzinga

Knightscope Announces Board Appointment

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP), a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that Suzanne Muchin will join its board of directors, effective immediately. “Ms. Muchin is a Clinical Associate Professor at the Kellogg School of Management and a graduate of Tufts University. She is also co-Founder and CEO of Bonfire, a company created to ignite the power of women to change the rules of the modern workforce,” reads the press release. “Ms. Muchin co-hosts the popular podcast, The Big Payoff, with her Bonfire co-Founder and longtime business partner, Rachel Bellow.”
BUSINESS
KTBS

BRF announces new board officers, member

The 2022 BRF Board of Directors has recently been announced. Leading the organization are the following:. Chairman: Terry E. Moore, Vice President/Senior Financial Advisor, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. Past Chairman: Lennis S. Elston, CPA. Vice Chairman: Graham A. Walker, President and CEO, Fibrebond. Secretary/Treasurer: Grady Morrison, CPA, Senior Vice President,...
BUSINESS

