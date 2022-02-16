CEOWORLD magazine Announces Appointment of Three New Board Members: Prince Georges IV, 11th Duke of Royan; Dr. Bartosz Marcinkowski; and Dr. William Putsis

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP), a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that Suzanne Muchin will join its board of directors, effective immediately. “Ms. Muchin is a Clinical Associate Professor at the Kellogg School of Management and a graduate of Tufts University. She is also co-Founder and CEO of Bonfire, a company created to ignite the power of women to change the rules of the modern workforce,” reads the press release. “Ms. Muchin co-hosts the popular podcast, The Big Payoff, with her Bonfire co-Founder and longtime business partner, Rachel Bellow.”

