Remember the Ferrari F125 TDE spotted in the UAE in May last year? The wild creation goes by another name as it has made its formal debut at Yas Marina as the Veloqx Fangio. If the association of these words doesn't sound familiar, the latter word should though, "Veloqx" is a motorsport team. It triumphed at the 12 Hours of Sebring in 2004 when it also finished in second place at the 24 Hours of Le Mans with an R8.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO