ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

How Vince McMahon Is Said To Feel About Bringing Back Cody Rhodes

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring an audio update on PWTorchVIP.com, Wade Keller discussed the news that Cody Rhodes has left AEW and could possibly be returning to WWE:. “I’ve been on the phone all morning all afternoon, nonstop with people in AEW, texting people about the news on Cody Rhodes, which you’ve most likely heard...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
PWMania

Nikki Bella Addresses Her and Brie’s Future With WWE Following The Royal Rumble

The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie) returned to the ring at the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble PLE. In the interview with TVInsider.com, Nikki commented on what’s next for the duo:. “We really hope there is an opportunity to go after the tag titles. Being in the ring with Bianca Belair, I would love to come back and work with Bianca. I would love to come back and work with Rhea [Ripley]. I’m a huge fangirl of hers. Just seeing her presence in the ring-up close, I would die to do a story with her. It felt so cool to be in the ring again with Ronda [Rousey]. She is just awesome and has an incredible presence. We all had a lot of fun in the locker room after. I really missed it, but I’m in mom mode and things are different now. I was sore for a few days. I can’t lie. The show made me think about how we can come back and do more of a story. Unfortunately, where we are at in our lives Brie and I can never be back full-time. We hope there is something soon or in the future that we can come back and do something. Just getting the taste in the ring made us want more.”
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wade Keller
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Vince Mcmahon
stillrealtous.com

WWE Reportedly Releases Longtime Announcer

WWE has been making a lot of cuts over the last few years, and now it seems that another name is no longer with the company. PWInsider is reporting that longtime WWE announcer Carlos Cabrera was let go on Wednesday. Cabrera was the lead announcer for WWE’s Spanish Language team,...
WWE
PWMania

Sting Comments On Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

The legendary Sting took to Twitter to offer love and respect to Cody Rhodes. “Much love and respect for you Cody. [scorpion emoji],” Sting wrote with a photo of the two. Sting and Cody briefly worked together in AEW, but despite teasing a match, they never got the chance to compete against each other.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Legend Told He Can Never Wrestle Again Following Back Surgery

WWE Hall of Famer and Producer D-Von Dudley underwent successful back surgery earlier this week. D-Von noted that doctors had to fuse his L4, L5 and L6 vertebra this past Tuesday, and that the damage was a lot worse than originally thought. He also said surgery took longer than anticipated.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Pwtorchvip Com#Evp#Wwe Tv#The Elimination Chamber
CinemaBlend

Cody Rhodes Might Be Coming To WWE A Lot Sooner Than We Thought

Cody Rhodes shocked the pro wrestling world when his expired contract actually resulted in his leaving AEW, the rival organization he'd helped found and turn into a heavy viewership competitor as of late. The news got even more shocking when reports alleged Rhodes might be making a return to WWE, and it appears as if that return is much more assured and could happen sooner than fans expected.
WWE
Wrestling World

Brock Lesnar pays tribute to Vince McMahon

Brock Lesnar has worked with both WWE President Vince McMahon and UFC President Dana White during his professional wrestling and MMA careers. But only with one of the two did he really get along, so much so that he could be considered as a father. During an appearance on today's...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Celebrates Free Agency, Brings Back Ring Name

Former WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker (Chad Lail, Gunner) took to Facebook on Thursday to celebrate his free agency. Ryker was one of the talents released from WWE back on November 18, and officially became a free agent this week when his 90-day non-compete clause expired. He noted that he is now taking bookings via [email protected]
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Talk On Cody Rhodes From WWE And AEW, Brandi Rhodes

There is said to be plenty of support for Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes within AEW, according to Fightful Select. While there were some disagreements between Rhodes and AEW President Tony Khan, that led to the departure, word is that the split was at least “amicable.”. There have been...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Former WWE Star Rumored To Be Joining Malakai Black’s Faction In AEW

During the February 16th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, a Malakai Black vignette aired and it was teased that someone else will be joining his House of Black faction in addition to Brody King. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted during Wrestling Observer Radio that former WWE star Buddy Murphy aka...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

New Details On Why Cody Rhodes Left AEW, Brandi Rhodes – WWE Backstage Update

Brandi Rhodes is reportedly not headed back to WWE with her husband Cody Rhodes. As noted, it was announced on Tuesday morning that Cody and Brandi have left AEW. You can click here for the original statements from Rhodes and AEW President Tony Khan. You can also click here and click here for for the initial reports on Rhodes possibly returning to WWE, along with more on his AEW departure. You can click here for what Dustin Rhodes had to say about the departures, and click here for an update on the WWE return talks. You can also click here for the latest on Cody’s talks with Khan, and click here for news on how WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon feels about Cody now.
WWE
PWMania

New Report On A Possible Opponent For Steve Austin

As we’ve noted, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is expected to return to the ring for a match at WrestleMania 38. While nothing is official, WWE recently started talking with Austin and he’s had a wrestling ring set up at his home. While Austin vs. Kevin Owens...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Important Detail On Cody And Brandi Rhodes’ Wrestling Future

Not so fast? There have been some big wrestling stories over the course of the week, but perhaps the most surprising has been Cody and Brandi Rhodes leaving AEW. Cody helped found the company and Brandi was an executive, but now both of them are out the door. This has led to some speculation about where they are heading, but we might know a bit more about one of them.
WWE
411mania.com

Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan Will Not Reveal Details About Cody’s Exit From AEW

As noted earlier this week, Cody Rhodes, along with Brandi Rhodes, have both left AEW. It is believed that they will soon join WWE but this has not been confirmed. During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was asked about whether it was money or booking that led to Cody’s exit. Meltzer noted that he didn’t know, but said that it was unlikely anyone would be told for sure.
WWE
ComicBook

Latest Update on Cody Rhodes Heading to WWE, Why He Left AEW

Cody Rhodes and his wife, Brandi Rhodes, officially departed from AEW this week after being founding members of the company back in 2019. Numerous reports have dropped in the past 24 hours regarding why Rhodes left — many of them pointing towards disagreements over how much his next contract would be — and that WWE has every intention of bringing him back under a new deal. Sports Illustrated provided a new report on Wednesday shedding some more light on the situation while also giving a WWE update.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: What Vince McMahon Thinks Of Cody Rhodes Coming To WWE

It’s a big one. The rise of AEW has changed the way the wrestling world works and mostly in a good way. The company has done rather well with just about everything they have done so far and a lot of that is due to the people who run the regular operations. One of them has since departed though and seems to be on his way elsewhere. Now we know what might be waiting on him.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy